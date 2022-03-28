Carper: President Biden’s Budget Lays Out 'Safer, More Prosperous' Future for Our Nation

Submit Release
DELAWARE, March 28 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) today released the following statement on President Biden’s fiscal year 2023 budget proposal:

“After a year of unprecedented economic growth, President Biden has put forward a roadmap to expand on this progress and deliver a better future for the American people. This smart, fiscally responsible budget proposal would reduce our nation's debt by more than $1 trillion over the next decade, all while reducing costs for families and advancing safety and security here at home and with our allies abroad.

“At the heart of this proposal are investments in building a better America. The President's budget makes it clear: he is committed to working with us in Congress on passing legislation that lowers everyday costs for families, like prescription drugs and energy costs, and levels the playing field for all Americans. Importantly, this proposal calls for historic action to deliver clean water across our country and to address the existential threat of climate change while ensuring we leave no community behind in the process.

“Budgets are about priorities and the President's budget lays out the right vision for a safer, more prosperous future for our nation. Now, we in Congress must do our part and deliver this commonsense, unifying agenda for the American people.”

