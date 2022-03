CANADA, March 28 - As announced last fall, Prince Edward Island’s minimum wage will increase by 70 cents to $13.70 per hour on April 1, 2022.

The Employment Standards Board reviews minimum wage annually and provides their recommendation to government after the review is complete.

To read the board’s report, visit: Minimum Wage Order (Board and Lodging).

Media contact: Hillary MacDonald Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture 902-394-6368 hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca