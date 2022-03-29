LeadSmart Technologies Releases New Channel Cloud for Distributors CRM and Business Intelligence Solution

LeadSmart Channel Cloud

Innovative new SaaS software platform to help distributors, dealers and wholesalers grow.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeadSmart Technologies a leader in the cloud-based CRM, Channel Management and Business Intelligence market, today announced the release of its new LeadSmart Channel Cloud for Distributors product. LeadSmart Channel Cloud for Distributors is a modern CRM platform and solution designed and developed specifically for distribution companies like distributors, dealers, and wholesalers. Channel Cloud includes many unique features and capabilities including tools to help sales teams drive sales growth, full line selling, account planning, customer expansion, and customer lifetime value to name a few.

In addition, this new Channel Cloud release incorporates LeadSmart’s new app-based architecture that enables customers to incrementally add and adopt additional CRM functionality and capabilities, as needed. This new architecture significantly accelerates implementation timelines, reduces costs, and drives fast adoption. As a result, LeadSmart Channel Cloud can be successfully implemented and deployed in a fraction of the cost and time of traditional CRM systems and with minimal impact to the organization.

“We are very excited about the release of LeadSmart Channel Cloud for Distributors. This new SaaS-based solution has been 100% designed and developed based on in-depth feedback from distribution industry leaders” said Kevin Brown, LeadSmart CEO and co-founder. “We have been very excited to see the enthusiasm and demand from distribution executives and sales teams alike to use LeadSmart Channel Cloud for Distributors as a system to help them achieve their growth goals.”

LeadSmart Channel Cloud for Distributors is available immediately. In addition, for a limited time, special discounts are available for new customers that purchase within the next 60 days.

For more information and to schedule an in-depth demo please visit www.leadsmarttech.com/leadsmart-channel-cloud-distribution-demo/.

About LeadSmart Technologies

LeadSmart is an industry-leading provider of CRM, Channel Collaboration, and Business Intelligence solutions for companies that sell through 3rd party channels including manufacturers, sales agents, and dealers and distributors. LeadSmart is a preferred CRM vendor for leading industrial buying groups and trade associations.