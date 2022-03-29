Primenet Partners with Equalum to Expand Its Services Offering with Continuous Data Integration
Trusted IT Consultancy and Managed Services Provider Selects Equalum’s Reliable, Performant Data Integration to Accelerate Digital TransformationLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Primenet, a trusted managed services and IT consultancy provider, today announced its partnership with Equalum, a best-in-class provider of data integration and ingestion solutions. Leveraging Equalum’s Continuous Data Integration Platform, Primenet can offer its customers reliable, performant data integration under one unified platform with zero coding to help accelerate their digital transformation progress.
Digital transformation, enabled by data-driven applications and a greater reliance on hyper-cloud platforms, has made continuous data integration a requirement in the modern IT environment where clean, relevant data powers enterprise success.
Channel providers and managed service providers (MSPs) are more often being called upon to support digital transformation initiatives, where the process of using digital technologies to create new or modify existing business processes, culture, and customer experiences to meet changing business and market requirements is the mission at hand.
Partnering with Equalum, Primenet is positioned to deliver on this promise with a performant and efficient software delivery model that generates sales quickly and recurring revenue as a result of long-term business customer relationships.
“We understand that in order to scale, being a channel driven business is critical,” said Guy Eilon, CEO of Equalum. “Almost all the other players in the data integration space sell their solutions directly to end users. We see more benefit in focusing on product development, and letting our channel partners sell the platform and the continuing services customers will need to support it. That is the key to growth, and we are thrilled to partner with Primenet in that venture.”
From maintenance to migration, Primenet is dedicated to offering exceptional support for all its customers’ technology needs.
• Third Party Maintenance (TPM): Comprehensive IT maintenance and support contracts on various legacy servers, network equipment and storage systems.
• Managed Services: Primenet offers Infrastructure Management, which consists of all the elements that support the management and usability of data and information. Including physical hardware, data storage and retrieval, legacy interfaces and software to support the customer’s business goals.
• IT Support: Reliable expert operational and IT support 24/7/365 with a variety of service desk models tailored to customer requirements.
• Consultancy: From strategy to design, implementation and maintenance, Primenet offers a complete bespoke service to suit clients’ needs.
• Cyber Security: Industry-leading, cutting-edge cyber threat detection and mitigation solutions that provide the best cyber security posture possible.
“Data compliance and security are two of the highest priorities for IT purchasers in the segments we serve, including government and the Global 2000,” said Eran Cohen, CEO, Primenet. “Equalum’s powerful platform backed by numerous product delivery options that help customers execute on their IT projects quickly make this the preferred offering in the category.”
About Primenet
Primenet offers tailored IT solutions and 24/7/365, international support, along with an industry-leading team of IT support engineers delivering all the specialist services that organisations need. With a range of trusted IT services, from support to security to maintenance, Primenet enables businesses to focus on what they do best. For more information, visit https://www.primenetuk.com.
