Governor Abbott Participates In Fireside Chat At U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Committee Of 100 Meeting In Austin

March 28, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today participated in a fireside chat at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100 (C100) meeting in Austin. The Governor and Texas Association of Business President Glenn Hamer discussed the state's world-class workforce and thriving business climate as well as what Texas can do to ensure even more economic prosperity in the future.    "Businesses and families are moving to Texas because we provide an environment that allows people to succeed on their own terms," said Governor Abbott. "Texas offers a brand of freedom unlike any other state in America—we have no state income tax, we've cut red tape and burdensome regulations, and we continue to invest in our young, diverse, and ever-growing workforce. We are committed to cultivating this thriving economic climate in the years to come to ensure that all Texans have the ability to achieve their dreams."    The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100 (C100) is comprised of association executives from across the country that represent industries from energy to health care. Twice a year, C100 members come together for an exclusive meeting to address issues facing the business community.

