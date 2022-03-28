Submit Release
TODAY: Governor Newsom to Swear In Justice Patricia Guerrero to California Supreme Court

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom will today swear in Justice Patricia Guerrero to the California Supreme Court, where she will serve as the first Latina justice on our state’s high court.

A first-generation Imperial Valley native, Justice Guerrero is a widely respected jurist with experience as an appellate justice, trial court judge, partner at a major law firm and Assistant U.S. Attorney. Justice Guerrero’s nomination to the court was unanimously confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments last week.

Supreme Court Swearing-In Ceremony

WHEN: Monday, March 28, 2022 at approx. 1:30 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and California Governor YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the TVu Grid as “CA_Governor_Pack” and on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

TV stations may also contact govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov to access a pool feed by KCRA.

