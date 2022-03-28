28th Judicial District Nominating Commission announces interview schedule ...

TOPEKA—The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, via videoconference to interview nominees to fill a district judge vacancy created when Judge Patrick Thompson retires June 30.

The 28th Judicial District is composed of Saline and Ottawa counties.

Interview schedule

10:30 a.m.

Brock Abbey, Salina, Salina assistant city prosecutor

10:50 a.m.

Patrick Hoffman, Ellsworth, county counselor, Barton and Reno counties

11:10 a.m.

Amy Taylor Norton, Salina, assistant attorney general

11:30 a.m.

Jacob Peterson, Salina, private practice

11:50 a.m.

Brad Sutton, Assaria, assistant Saline County attorney

Public interviews

Interviews are open to the public. They will take place via videoconference and will be livestreamed on the Kansas judicial branch YouTube channel. At the beginning of the April 13 meeting, the public will have the opportunity to provide comment. To comment:

call 1-877-400-9499; and

enter conference code 2199381974.

ADA accommodation

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date:

ADA Coordinator ADA@kscourts.org 785-296-2256 TTY at 711

Eligibility requirements

A nominee for this district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the 28th Judicial District at the time of taking office and while holding office.

Nominees to governor

The nominating commission will interview nominees and then select from three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.

Term of office

After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Supreme Court Justice K.J. Wall as the nonvoting chair; David Stanley of Bennington; Jay Macy of Minneapolis; Lance Cochran, Robert German, Peter Johnston, Donald Merriman and Christine Ritter of Salina; and Robert Martin of Solomon.