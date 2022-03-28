Absolute Air Flow Acquires BWR Heating & Cooling

Victor Rancour

WESTMINSTER, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Air Flow continued its rapid expansion last week by acquiring BWR Heating and Cooling. The move extends their foothold in the inland empire part of Southern California.

Absolute Airflow, a Westminster-based heating, air, and plumbing company has been steadily growing over the last 4 years. Guided by the owner, Victor Rancour is a proven industry standout. At just 33 years old, he has used his winning sales and training formula to grow in an extraordinary fashion. This is the second acquisition for the company.

Rancour says, “We set out four years ago with the goal of becoming the largest (and best) provider of HVAC service and sales in Southern California. We’re proud to welcome BWR customers to the family. Brian Weaver, owner of BWR did a great job building the business. We want to continue what he started.”

With this acquisition comes nearly 5000 customer relationships developed over 18 years.

“We expect a seamless integration. Customers can expect an even greater level of service and selection due to our combined resources.”

Weaver is quoted saying, “Combining BWR and Absolute Air Flow was the right decision at the right time for us. It was important for me to take care of customers and employees going into the future. This move gives me the peace of mind we acted in their best interest.

Rancour announced that all BWR employees will be retained. “Buying another company never makes sense unless it comes with a well-trained staff. Good people are what makes any business work,” he says.”

Over time, the company will absorb the Absolute Airflow name, but no timeline was given.



About Absolute Air Flow:

Established in 2018, Absolute Air Flow Heating and Air was founded on the core values of honesty, respect, accountability, and integrity. They are industry leaders in Southern California. The company culture is centered around the families of its customers and employees. With a service area from Pasadena to San Clemente, they continue to grow through organic growth and strategic acquisition.