VIP Beauty Salons Opens a New Location in Fort Mill, South Carolina

With its new & 4th location, VIP Beauty Salons is helping more customers than ever improve the health of their hair in a natural way at an affordable price

FORT MILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIP Beauty Salons – the Carolinas-based beauty salon group renowned for its all-natural approach to haircare as well as for providing unparalleled customer service and professionalism – is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Founded by haircare enthusiasts with more than 20 years of experience in the business, VIP Beauty Salons has developed a loyal following thanks to its exceptional customer service, affordable prices, and innovative approach to haircare. Instead of using harsh, harmful chemicals, VIP’s experts embrace natural care and techniques, ensuring that each client’s hair is healthy and strong.

“I founded VIP Beauty Salons because I’m passionate about helping others improve the health of their hair,” says Marlyn Cruz, the Founder and Lead Hair Stylist at VIP Beauty Salons. “Here, we believe that every hair type looks great in its natural state and that there isn’t a need for harsh chemicals. Over two decades, we’ve mastered the art of drying hair after a wash to achieve a smooth and sleek look, style, and feel.”

She added, “So whether you’re looking for a Dominican hair blowout, a keratin treatment, highlights, coloring, or something else, visit one of our four locations and let the experts take care of your hair – we can do it all!”

To learn more about VIP Beauty Salons or to book an appointment at a location near you, click here.