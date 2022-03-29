Loaded Pierogi Supports Ukrainian War Refugees

LOADING UP ON SUPPORT FOR THE UKRAINE NATION

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the tension and atrocities spread across the Ukraine, the need for aid and funding for refugees is escalating. Loaded Pierogi https://www.loadedpierogi.com ), is a national Canadian fast-food chain founded on delicious and abundant (also termed LOADED) Pierogi dishes. We are uniquely poised to rally community assistance across Canada to help in these sad and dire circumstances.With our heritage so firmly embedded in Ukraine and Poland, we want to support this humanitarian cause by raising funds needed by those affected by the war and their current state of homelessness and despair."We are truly unique in how we can enable this across our 11 stores and into their communities" says Bryan Burke, co-founder of Loaded Pierogi. "Not only do we serve big bowls of incredibly hearty food, but we have BIG HEART for the community and to help do good in any way we can".The LOADED plan:We are asking every Loaded Pierogi location to participate and we are asking EVERY guest to do so too in the BIGGEST way possible.1. Come in store and donate $1, $2, or $5 and receive a pierogi badge for the wall. Our goal is to raise over $5,000 a week for the next 4 weeks. You might as well #getloaded with one of our LOADED Bowls to satisfy that Pierogi craving.2. Help by GETTING LOADED! $1 from every bowl sold of the NEW Loaded Double Sausage and Cheddar goes directly toward supporting the humanitarian efforts of Pilgrim Movement.3. One key focus area is to help facilitate and support Ukrainian mothers and children and refugees to get out of Ukraine into Romania and through Europe. Please see this link www.pilgrim-movement.org www.pilgrim-movement.org/ukraine-crisis and donate directly if you wish.The need is huge and every bit counts, Co-Founder Adam Dolley is passionate about embracing every Canadian that has the means to help. "Spread the word. Tell every connection that you have. Find a Loaded Pierogi store near you and donate. There is no time like the present to think outside of our own world and to help those less fortunate than ourselves. Give Generously".Stickers are being sold as of March 28th and monetary donations through the provided link are welcome immediately.About Loaded Pierogi:Loaded Pierogi is a chain of 11 quick service restaurants across Canada. It was founded by Bryan Burke and Adam Dolley who both have extensive experience in the restaurant and fast-food industry in Canada. They are highly trained and certified chefs and have adapted their love of cuisine to create a hearty Canadian chain (Loaded Pierogi), with a heritage embedded in the Ukraine and Poland.Menu items extended beyond Pierogi to include two other Canadian Classics: Mac n cheese and Poutine.