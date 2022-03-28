500 KG/Day Containerized Hydrogen Refueling Station accelerates global carbon neutral

STOUGHTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrogen energy is an excellent clean renewable energy, which can achieve efficient transformation with electricity. It is regarded as one of the most promising energy sources and is expected to become the ultimate form of energy use. At the same time, hydrogen energy also has a higher energy density than fossil energy, the lowest construction cost of power generation, and the use of electrolytic water pollution-free hydrogen production, which can play a decisive role in energy conservation and emission reduction.

Angstrom Group has successfully developed and produced a 500KG / 12h containerized hydrogen refueling station in order to meet the hydrogen energy era. This product consists of a hydrogen pressurization system, refueling system, safety control system, and hydrogen storage. All inside systems are fully automatic controlled, designed in strict accordance with standards. The system uses 20000PSIG pressure grade components. Safety measures include forced ventilation fans, hydrogen leakage detectors, ROR detectors, hydrogen flame detectors, etc. The significance of Angstrom containerized hydrogen refueling station is that it successfully solved the dilemma of the traditional station: containerized design occupies a smaller footprint, saving land resources and initial investing cost; modular design and pre-installation, saving installation and transportation cost; intelligent control with high integration, saving operation and maintenance cost. Moreover, the system adopts unique patented water electrolysis technology, ensures lower energy consumption, higher purity, and larger capacity making it possible to work under harsh and unstable conditions.

We firmly believe that with the development of the energy industry, the increase of human awareness of environmental protection, and the gradual improvement of standards and regulations, hydrogen energy will finally realize standardization and commercialization in the near future.

