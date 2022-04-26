Lemonade Making The Most of What You Have
EINPresswire.com/ -- Music teacher turned author shares details of a remarkable career in a wildly inspirational book.
REX, Ga.—Award-winning educator and musician Chelsea Cook will debut her new book "Lemonade By Chelsea Cook" at her first summer workshop at the Orff Master's Creative Board Party in July 2022.
"Lemonade" recounts Cook's inspirational story, which includes her experiences as an opera singer who, due to illness, loses her shot at a national competition, only to land a job as a struggling school music teacher who discovers her true calling to motivate and teach young boys and girls. In the book, Cook shares her success in this arena and shows other educators how they can build a successful program with meager resources.
Cook, a 'Top 10' recipient of the Atlanta Journal Constitution's 2018 Celebrating Teachers Award and the 2020-2022 teacher of the year for Dunaire Elementary School, has received national acclaim for her memoir, with The New York Weekly calling it an "inspirational story that's sure to touch the hearts of adults and children alike."
As a public school teacher in Georgia., Cook fosters a deep joy for music and playing the xylophone for hundreds of students. Her skillful and motivational approach to teaching music has led students to major performances at the White House under the Obama Administration and at the world's largest music education conference—The Midwest International Band Orchestra Clinic.
"One of the greatest joys of my life has been watching my students—many of whom come from marginalized communities—excel as performers," Cook said. "Together, we have learned to accept that life will sometimes give you lemons, but our attitude and aptitude and focus on excellence can help turn those lemons into lemonade."
Cook says while music and her students give her life purpose, her drive is rooted in a deep and abiding faith, which helps her to overcome challenges.
"Lemonade" details some of Cook's trials—such as being rushed from the classroom to the emergency room to dealing with a vindictive principal and nearly losing her job—and how she overcame them. "It's important for my readers to understand that I never allowed my circumstances to make me settle for lemons. I always made lemonade."
