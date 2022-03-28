Collagen Drinks Market To Be Worth US$ 649.5 Million By The Year 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI 

Collagen Drinks Market to Grow By 9.8% CAGR Steered By Strong Demand for On-The-Go and Healthy Beverage Options

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Collagen Drinks Market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 9.8% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 649.5 Mn by 2032.

Customers nowadays expect on-the-go, safe, and nourishing beverages. People are concerned about the nutritional value and quality of their beverages, and instead of asking, "What is in this beverage?" they ask, "What does this beverage do for me?"

Collagen Drinks Market Size (2022E) US$255.4 Mn Collagen Drinks Market Projected Size (2032F) US$649.5 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 9.8 % Top 3 Countries Market Share 31.2 %



Consumers are increasingly aware about health benefits of the foods they consume, resulting in an increase in the overall market for collagen drinks. Manufacturers are therefore ensuring that the health benefits of their products are well-publicized in order to increase accessibility and drive growth.

The growing demand for convenient packaging is one of the primary factors driving the collagen drinks market. Fast-paced lifestyles and time scarcity across the globe have resulted in many people preferring on-the-go food items. This leads to the increased sales of handy small packaging of collagen drinks which can be carried easily in the hands. This is supported by innovative packaging which enables the longer storage of collagen drinks.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market is segmented based on end-user, wherein the female end users are anticipated to account for around 62.3% of the market share over the forecast period.

The North America collagen drinks market is anticipated to hold dominant share of around 28.8% in 2022, but South Asia is expected to witness a higher growth rate over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, cosmetics, and personal care industries are expected to hold a dominant share in 2022, but the nutraceutical industry is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period.





“Collagen drink manufacturers are aiming to sell more exclusive flavors to draw an increasing number of consumers. Focus towards fitness among consumers is expected to result in high sales of collagen drinks. Thus, producing fresh and tasty collagen drink items will help companies expand their business,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

How Do Collagen Drinks Market Historic And Future Outlook Compare?

A growing number of consumers value beverages' ability to provide convenience, nutrition, and pleasure all in one portable package. As a result, there is a growing demand for collagen drinks that provide advanced health benefits, which has historically grown at a rate of around 8.4%.

Collagen supplements provide an excellent nutritional profile, proven health benefits, and overall cost-effectiveness. Collagen drinks are high in hydroxyproline, amino acids glycine, arginine, and proline which are associated with energy supply, cell regeneration, and metabolism. Customers looking for sports nutrition supplements are particularly interested in arginine and glycine.

Competitive Landscape

Big players in the market are gaining from customer trust in them. Collagen drinks launched by big brands are more preferred by customers as they find them more trustworthy compared to new brands that have just arrived on the market. Additionally, big companies have stronger networks of distribution, and the potential to invest is high. Hence, increasing customer demand for famous brands would help expand new products businesses launch.

