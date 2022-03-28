Jessica Ceballos Has Taken the 2022 Crown and Is Now the Reigning Miss Jetset
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miss Jetset Competition is proud to announce that Jessica Ceballos has been voted in as the 2022 Miss Jetset! Ceballos is a passionate, driven woman who is ready to take the world by storm and continue the legacy of this coveted crown. As the owner of the clothing boutique, Spanish Barbie & Company, and as a wife and mother, she wants to use her new title to inspire girls around the world to reach for their dreams!
Ceballos will grace the cover of Jetset Magazine and receive $50,000. She plans to invest the money in her business and take it to the next level. This beauty strives to make her family proud and to show her sons that hard work and dedication make anything possible.
Every year, the Miss Jetset Competition creates a community of powerhouse women unlike any other, all while supporting an important cause. Miss Jetset, LLC will be donating a portion of the net proceeds from this year’s Competition to B+ Foundation to support their mission to provide financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer nationwide.
Those interested in learning more about the Competition can visit miss.jetsetmag.com.
Miss Jetset, LLC
miss@jetsetmag.com