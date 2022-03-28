Alex Luna: The Independent Latin Artist Thriving in a Competitive Music Industry

Luna is represented by the growing New York record label, Talents in Action, LLC.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Record label, Talents in Action , LLC, is pleased to formally announce it has signed on independent Latin artist, Alex Luna , who is already thriving in the competitive music industry.Founded in 2017, Talents in Action is a record label in New York that focuses on unleashing the human potential by connecting artists to resources that allow them to maximize their talents and positively impact the world. The company was founded by Pedro P. Luna, a devoted human development counselor whose mission is to provide unparalleled opportunities for exponential growth to his clients.Recently, Talents in Action has signed Alex Luna, an already popular Latin songwriter and vocal artist. Luna’s mission is to create music to bring joy and excitement to Latin music fans from around the world – a mission he has been following since releasing his first album, Alex y Aniel: Bachata de Miel, in 1999. This album helped to pave the way for Luna’s entry into the professional music scene.Additionally, in 2018, Luna released a new EP titled, Vamos a Bailar, which included his work as a songwriter and vocalist in songs such as Vamos a Bailar, Voy Para Mi Pais, Ten Cuidado Mi Amor, Mi Musica, and Sali Enamorao. Following this EP, between 2019 and 2021, he also released two cover songs titled El Prestamo, previously performed by Maluma and Pa’lla Voy, by Marc Anthony.On March 8, 2022, Luna received an Excellence Award from the Latin Mara International Organization, which took place in Mexico City, as a tribute to his remarkable passion and dedication to his music and his fans. Since he began his professional career, Luna has performed in venues throughout New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, and the Dominican Republic.When asked what the secret source to his success is, Alex Luna said, “while metric such views, likes and streaming are important factors in the music industry, there are other factors to consider that contributes to success of a music artist. Other important elements are originality, self-esteem, and striving for excellence by surrounding oneself with positive and talented people.”“Being recognized for my work is just the beginning of my career,” Luna continues. “I plan to continue creating music to impact souls around the world and would like to collaborate with artists who believe that music can bring unity, peace and harmony in this uncertain world.”For more information about Alex Luna, or Talents in Action, please visit https://www.tiarecords.com/ About Talents in Acton, LLCTalents in Action is a New York-based record label that provides support, encouragement, and opportunity for growth to people who are committed to transforming lives with their talents. The company was founded in 2017 by Pedro P. Luna, a graduate of Syracuse University and Hobart and William Smith Colleges. His goal as a human development counselor is to maximize individual’s potential by engaging them in life-changing experiences in their chosen career field.