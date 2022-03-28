Corrugated Packaging Market Statistics 2030: Major Factors that can Increase the Global Demand

The market for corrugated board packaging is densely fragmented, with many players in the market offering corrugated board packaging solutions.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,” Corrugated Packaging Market by Type (Rigid Boxes, Self-Erecting Boxes, Telescope Boxes, Slotted Boxes, and Others), by Material (Linerboard, Medium, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Electronic Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″.

The Global market size of Corrugated Packaging is $XX million in 2021 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of XX% from 2021 to 2030.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Mondi Group, WestRock Company, International Paper Company, DS Smith PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, Georgia-Pacific Equity Holdings LLC, Oji Holdings Corporation, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd., and Packaging Corporation of America,



Key Benefits of the Report

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the corrugated packaging market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the corrugated packaging market market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the corrugated packaging market market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed corrugated packaging market market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years



Top Impacting Factors

They are effortless to use that is, they are easy to open and close. Other primary benefits associated with corrugated boxes comprise of the eco-friendly nature and easy recyclability. These key environmental factors are anticipated to have a positive affect on the world market in the forecast time. Product manufacturers, retailers, and end-users see the corrugated box as an captivating, environmentally friendly product with low management costs, which is anticipated to impact interest in the product and increase the global sales over the forecast time. The rise in environmental concerns and problems is foreseen to nurture the industry demand, primarily in the packaging sector during the forecast time.

