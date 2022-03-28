The Animal Wellness Podcast: Carole Baskin Talks Capitol Hill and the Big Cat Public Safety Act

Left to right: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Carole Baskin, Wayne Pacelle, Shelby Bobosky, and Marty Irby Left to right: Carole Baskin, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Marty Irby Left to right: Marty Irby, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Carole Baskin Left to right: Carole Baskin, U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, and Marty Irby

One of the most recognized people on the planet, Tiger King's Carole Baskin, joins host Joseph Grove and Marty Irby on Episode 26

You can work to persuade your representatives and senators that the Big Cat Public Safety Act is the right idea for the United States through Baskin's special site, BigCatAct.com.” — Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, March 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founder of Big Cat Rescue, and our close friend, Carole Baskin gained fame when Netflix released the sensationalized docu-series "Tiger King" in March 2020, with pandemic-bound Americans tuning in with their newfound surplus of time. Tens of millions watched and discovered a largely hidden trade in captive big cats for roadside zoo spectacles and other forms of private ownership.Since then, while many newly anointed stars would have used their stars for selfish purposes, Carole has doubled down on passing the Big Cat Public Safety Act, H.R. 263/S. 1210, the national legislation that would crack down on the trade and breeding in big cats for the pet trade and commercial cub petting.Big cats are victims of people who traffic in them for profit, and there may be more tigers in the U.S. than in the wilds of Asia. The legislation is designed to choke off breeding of the cats for unacceptable purposes, while it also reminds people of their plight in the wild and the urgent fight to preserve them in their native habitats.Commercial cub petting is waning, but it's still a problem. Breeding tigers and lions for cub petting puts the animals at risk, but also places an enormous burden on private sanctuaries to pick up the refugees. Private ownership of these powerful, naturally wild and carnivorous cats is a recipe for human tragedy, too. There have been hundreds of incidents involving these captive wild animals lashing out at people out of fear and frustration. This circumstance potentially puts citizens and first responders in harm's way, and it invariably turns out terribly for the cat, shot down because a reckless big cat owner put law enforcement agents in a terrible predicament.You can work to persuade your representatives and senators that the Big Cat Public Safety Act is the right idea for the United States through Baskin's special site, BigCatAct.com.In this episode I also provide our regular update on other legislation championed by Animal Wellness Action, including our work to prevent the next pandemic by eliminating the farming of mink; securing better conditions for pigs on factory farms, and cracking down on the ongoing abuse of roosters in illegal cockfighting activity. Click here to listen to episode 26 of The Animal Wellness Podcast with Carole Baskin. Marty Irby is the executive director at Animal Wellness Action in Washington, D.C., and a former 8-time world champion equestrian who was honored by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, II for his work to protect horses. Follow him on Facebook and Instagram @MartyIrby.

Marty Irby and Carole Baskin in front of the U.S. Capitol on World Wildlife Day