Submit Release
News Search

There were 537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,020 in the last 365 days.

Pumpout Operations and Maintenance Grants Available for 2022 Season

Funding for Marinas to Support Clean Waterways

Photo of small marina with pumping station on pier

Maryland DNR photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting applications from marinas for grants up to $2,500 for operations and maintenance of marine sewage pumpout stations. Applications are available online and are accepted now through April 15. 

This program assists marinas in offering reliable pumpout service to area boaters. Pumpout stations give boaters a proper method of disposing of their sewage and thus prevent it from entering Maryland’s waters. The department supports their installation and operation as part of the overall strategy of reducing nutrients in the Chesapeake Bay.

The program is funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with Clean Vessel Act dollars with supporting funds from the Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund . Boaters pay into both funds through federal excise taxes on fishing equipment, motorboat and small engine fuels, and import duties and when they title a boat in Maryland and pay the state’s excise tax. 

Information and enrollment for the operations and maintenance grant program is available on the DNR website or by email to the Clean Vessel Act Program Administrator Celeste Anderson at celeste.anderson@maryland.gov.

 

You just read:

Pumpout Operations and Maintenance Grants Available for 2022 Season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.