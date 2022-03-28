Blk Mrkt Group Acquires HYDRO, an Italian E-Commerce Luxury Reusable Water Bottle Brand

With this new acquisition, Blk Mrkt Group aims to strengthen HYDRO’s position in the technology space by improving on its Smart Bottle offerings

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blk Mrkt Group – the Detroit-based digital acquisition business brokerage firm renowned for its robust work in helping its portfolio companies take their businesses to the next level – is proud to announce the acquisition of HYDRO, an Italian e-commerce luxury reusable water bottle brand.

Since 2019, Blk Mrkt Group has worked to help business owners take their digital businesses to the next level. Thanks to years of work in the digital asset, real estate, and technology sectors, Blk Mrkt Group has an extensive track record of successfully connecting clients with leading and prequalified investors throughout the world. The firm also provides asset acquisition support services, including industry-leading due diligence collection, leading to quick – and seamless – deals for its clients.

"We’re very excited about our acquisition of HYDRO, which has a great brand image and enormous potential,” says Mark Russ, Blk Mrkt Group’s Chief Executive Officer. “In the coming weeks and months, we plan to build off the company’s strong foundation and stay true to its brand identity while also positioning it strongly within the technology space by strengthening its Smart Bottle offerings. Research has shown that the Smart Bottle CAGR is around 14% and we envision that HYDRO will become a key player in this growing sector.”

