Dental Implants Market Size [2022-2028] worth USD 5.71 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2%

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental implants market size is estimated to reach USD 5.71 billion by 2028. Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “ Dental Implants Market , 2022-2028.”, mentions that the market stood at USD 3.66 billion in 2020 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% between 2021 and 2028. As per our researchers, the growth is subjected to the rising consciousness regarding oral hygiene and care, the gush in the market economies, and the rise in aesthetic restoration of implants of the teeth in the upcoming years. Additionally, the inferior feeling that arises due to loss of teeth also contributes majorly to the market.

According to a Foundation for Oral Rehabilitation survey, around 120 million Americans, i.e., 66% of the adults in the U.S. aged between 35 to 44 years, have lost one or more than one teeth. Furthermore, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, around 36 million, i.e., 25% of the adult Americans aged 65 and above, have reported having no teeth.

Industry Development

May 2020: Institut Straumann AG announced the launch of a brand new and innovative zygomatic implant application solution. This solution pools verified implant design structures with the benefits of Straumann’s BLT and BLX implant prosthetic range for permanent overdentures.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 5.71 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2018 USD 3.74 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 176 Segments covered By Material, By Design, By Geography Growth Drivers Postponed Elective Procedure amid COVID-19 to Lead to Revenue Decline The outbreak of COVID-19 had a drastic decline in the growth of dental implants industry. Increasing Prevalence Of Dental Disorders to Boost Market Growth





Increasing Geriatric Population to Boost Dental Implants Demand

Primary factors that contribute to the growth of the market are the surging loss of teeth by accidents, booming demand for aesthetic dental procedures, increase in healthcare funds, and the introduction of advanced products in the market.

People prefer getting implants over any other treatments in case of missing tooth/teeth. The frequency of edentulism is on a higher side among older adults. Therefore, regions with a higher geriatric population ought to fuel the market growth.

Additionally, the increasing frequency of several other oral ailments such as dental tooth caries, periodontal condition, and tooth decay is anticipated to drive dental implants market growth in the foreseeable future.





Segmentation

By type, the global market is divided into endosteal implants, subperiosteal implants, and transosteal implants. Based on the design, the market has been segregated into tapered implants and parallel walled implants. In terms of the end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and academic and research institutes. In terms of region, the market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Based on material, the market is classified into titanium and zirconium. Among these, the titanium implants segment is projected to hold a chief share in the global market. It held a share of 69.6% in the year 2020.

Europe to Dominate the Market Backed by Presence of Extensive Producers

The dental implants market share in Europe is expected to lead during the forecast period. The growth is on account of the rapid adoption of implants coupled with a huge number of dental implant producers and positive compensation policies. Another major factor is the growing geriatric population in this region. Europe stood at USD 1.36 billion in 2020.

North America is expected to hold the second-largest share position in the market. The factors projected to steer the market growth in the upcoming years are high frequency of edentulism, rising population of dentists in the U.S., accessibility of advanced apparatus, and great recognition of digital dental procedures.

Asia Pacific is likely to inflate at a considerably high development rate due to the presence of huge patient population and the increasing adoption of modern tooth implants.





List of Key Players Covered in the Market Report:

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Danaher (Washington, D.C., United States)

Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, United States)

Henry Schein, Inc. (New York, United States)

Zimmer Biomet (Indiana, United States)

Osstem Implant (Seoul, South Korea)

BioHorizons (Alabama, United States)

CeraRoot SL. (Barcelona, Spain)





