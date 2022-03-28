Global Dentures Market Projected to Surpass $1,585.70 Million by 2028 and Grow at 6.5% CAGR in the 2021 to 2028 Timeframe [170-Pages] | Reveals By Research Dive

The global dentures market is anticipated to flourish immensely by 2028 due to increasing tooth decays among millennials and geriatric population across the world. Removable dentures implants are expected to be the most dominant. Market in the North America region is projected to witness more growth opportunities by 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global dentures market is estimated to register a revenue of $1,585.70 million by 2028 and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The comprehensive report provides a concise outline of the market’s present scenario including chief facets of the market such as growth elements, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the predicted timeframe of 2021-2028. The report also provides all the market figures to help new participants analyze the market easily.

Dynamics of the Market:

Drivers: Increased prevalence of dental issues like tooth decay and dental caries among millennials and the geriatric population is the major factor projected to drive the growth of the global dentures market during the analysis timeframe. In addition, the growing demand for attractive smiles and teeth in the entertainment industry is another factor responsible for boosting market growth by 2028.

Opportunities: Improvements in the existing denture products and new product launches by key market players is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the global dentures market by 2028. In addition, the wide adoption of the latest technologies like computer-aided design (CAD) by organizations to manufacture dentures in shorter periods is also anticipated to bolster the market growth in the near future.

Restraints: Exorbitant costs of dentures implantation is the major factor expected to impede the growth of the global dentures market.

Get an Access to the Exclusive PDF Sample of Dentures Market

Covid-19 Impact on the Market:

The occurrence of the Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on the global dentures market. The coronavirus had a negative effect on people’s health and wellbeing that increased the fear of infection and severe symptoms. With rising coronavirus cases, many individuals delayed their regular hospital visits, overall health checkups, and dental consultations. In addition, most healthcare professionals also postponed their dental surgeries and restricted outpatient visits to cater to the pressing Covid-19 chaos. Moreover, many private dental clinics were closed due to lockdowns. These factors declined the growth of the global dentures market amid the pandemic stress.

Check which Factors have COVID-19 Positive Impact on the Dentures Market. Get in Touch with Expert Analyst

Segments of the Market:

The report has fragmented the dentures market into several segments based on product type, product implant, end-user, and regional analysis.

Product Type: Complete Dentures Sub-segment to be Most Beneficial

By product type, the complete dentures sub-segment of the global dentures market is estimated to have the highest market share and garner a revenue of $1,113.0 million by 2028 due to the rising geriatric population. With growing age, the tooth starts falling due to decays that accelerate the demand for complete dentures among elder people. In addition, people with no teeth require complete dentures since these replace teeth along with gums. These factors are predicted to propel the sub-segments growth during the forecast period.

Product Implant: Removable Sub-segment to be Highly Dominant

By product implant, the removable sub-segment is projected to have the highest market share and cross $1,248.30 million during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the removable implant’s less invasion characteristic. In addition, removable product implants are a cheaper option as compared to fixed implants to replace missing teeth in millennials as well as the geriatric population. These factors are anticipated to accelerate the demand for removable dentures, thus driving the sub-segments growth by 2028.

End-user: Dental Hospitals & Clinics Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

By end-user, the dental hospitals & clinics sub-segment is estimated to hold a dominating market share and register a revenue of $994.1 million by 2028 due to the increasing number of dental problems among people. In addition, the rising geriatric population across the world along with the high availability of healthcare professionals in clinics to perform dental implants are some factors expected to further bolster the sub-segments growth during the analysis timeframe.

Region: Market in the North America Region to Witness Better Growth Opportunities

By regional analysis, the market in the North America region is projected to gather a revenue of $642.2 million by 2028 due to the presence of major dentures companies like GE Healthcare in the region. In addition, the growing population of older people and their teeth loss issues are the main factors predicted to augment the dentures market’s growth in the North America region during the analysis years.

Request On-Demand Customization research of Dentures Market Report & Get 10%OFF

Major Market Players:

Some major dentures market players are

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Thommen Medical AG Ivoclar Vivadent AG Amann Girrbach AG Dentsply Sirona Inc Coltene Holding AG Avadent Digital Dentures GC dental Straumann Groupamong Modern Dental Group Ltd., among others.

These players are building several strategies like product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to assist the market growth. - Inquire & Get Quick access to the competitive rivalry among industry leaders is rather intense

For example, in January 2022, Renew LLC, a leading oral healthcare firm, announced its partnership with Western Dental & Orthodontics, a renowned chain of dental offices in California. This strategic partnership is aimed to manufacture high-quality implants with supported removable anchored dentures that would be highly affordable for the public.

The report also sums up various crucial facets including the financial performance of the market players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

Some Trending Article Links:

Contact: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521