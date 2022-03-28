Bitwells Announces a Customer-centric Crypto Trading Platform with 100x Leverage & 100% Deposit Bonus

/EIN News/ -- Victoria, Seychelles, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitwells, a contacts trading exchange launched a customer-centric crypto trading platform with 100x leverage and 100% deposit benefits.





With global hot money pouring into the stock market, the crypto market also ushered in a carnival. The fact that a variety of investors crowded into the cryptocurrency market makes the industry mixed. In such a case, for every investor how to obtain the greatest benefits in the market at a faster speed is the most important thing. If someone is looking for a client-centric trading platform with high leverage and high bonuses, Bitwells is probably the best choice for them.

Bitwells is a reputable crypto futures trading platform that is currently used by more than 200K people worldwide for futures trading in various currencies such as BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, EOS etc.

The 100x Leverage

The 100x leverage offered by the Bitwells exchange allows user to open 100 positions with a margin of 1 and trade the market with 100 positions. In short, with 100x leverage provided by Bitwells, traders' profit can be 100 times more than the profit brought by the original investment. For example, let's say user opens a long contract with 1 BTC when the price is $41,000, if the price rises to $42,000, their profit would be (42,000- 41,000) * 1 BTC * 100x = $100,000 = 2.38 BTC, making the ROI of 238%.

100% Deposit Bonus

In addition to 100x leverage, Bitwells’s 100% deposit bonus campaign also helps low-stake investors earn high profits quickly. If user tops up 1 BTC, there will be 2 BTC on their account and they can trade with the 2 BTC to make a bigger profit. Users can also withdraw the profits earned with the bonus. Attention! Up to 10 BTC bonuses can be obtained.

Why it is called a Customer-centric Trading Platform?

A demo account with 10 BTC

The platform has set up a demo account with 10 BTC to help investors better grasp the laws of market fluctuations, they can know the floating profit and loss in the account, set the investment ratio, grasp the market laws as soon as possible, and explore their way to make money!

High liquidity and low service fees

Over 15 market makers on Bitwells guarantee the market’s liquidity and immediate transactions, providing traders accurate prices. Meanwhile, Bitwells does not require deposit fees from users.

Other Superiorities about Bitwells

NO KYC. Bitwells uses email verification code to register & log in, to maximize their privacy and account security. Bitwells is available for Android and IOS devices and can be downloaded on Google Play or the Apple App Store. After registration, each user can have a personal account manager to provide crypto trading strategies.

There might be a certain understanding of Bitwells now. Bitwells provides everything traders need and opens its doors for all customers who want to make a profit. Click here to register and obtain your 100% bonus!

To know more about Bitwells visit www.bitwells.com



Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitwells



Telegram: https://t.me/Bitwells



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bitwells



Media Contact: Contact Person: Jeniffer Butler Company: BITWELLS Co., Ltd Email: business (at) bitwells.com Website: https://www.bitwells.com/