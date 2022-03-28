SiC Substrates Market Research Report 2022 by Manufactures, Types, Opportunities, Applications and Forecast to 2028

SiC Substrates Market includes manufacture like Cree (Wolfspeed), SICC Materials, Norstel

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global SiC Substrates market size is estimated to be worth USD 690.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1824 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Silicon carbide (SiC), also known as carborundum, is a compound of silicon and carbon with chemical formula SiC. Silicon carbide is a semiconductor, which can be doped n-type by nitrogen or phosphorus and p-type by beryllium, boron, aluminium, or gallium. Metallic conductivity has been achieved by heavy doping with boron, aluminium or nitrogen.

Competitive Landscape:



By Company

Cree (Wolfspeed)

II-VI Advanced Materials

TankeBlue Semiconductor

SICC Materials

Beijing Cengol Semiconductor

Showa Denko (NSSMC)

Hebei Synlight Crystal

Norstel

ROHM

SK Siltron

Global core SiC substrates players include Cree (Wolfspeed), II-VI Advanced Materials and ROHM etc. The top 5 companies hold a share about 56%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 34% in the world, followed by China and Europe with the same share about 26%. and 29%.The major players in China SiC Substrates market include Cree(Wolfspeed) , II‐VI Advanced Materials, TankeBlue Semiconductor, etc. The top 3 players hold about 80% of the whole market shares. East China and South China are main markets for SiC Substrates, which hold a share about 80%.

Market Segmentation:

Segment by Inch

4 Inch

6 Inch

8 Inch

Segment by Application

Power component

RF device

Others

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2011-2028

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

TOC of Global SiC Substrates Market Research Report 2022

1 SiC Substrates Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of SiC Substrates

1.2 SiC Substrates Segment by Inch

1.2.1 Global SiC Substrates Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Inch 2022 VS 2028

1.3 SiC Substrates Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global SiC Substrates Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global SiC Substrates Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global SiC Substrates Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global SiC Substrates Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America SiC Substrates Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe SiC Substrates Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China SiC Substrates Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan SiC Substrates Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global SiC Substrates Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global SiC Substrates Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 SiC Substrates Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global SiC Substrates Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers SiC Substrates Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 SiC Substrates Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 SiC Substrates Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest SiC Substrates Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

