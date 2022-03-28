Artificial Organs Market Insights from the Report Covering SWOT, Drivers, Growth Value - CAGR of 7.3%

Emergen Research Logo

Growing incidences of organ failure is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Global Artificial Organs Industry Share – Overview:

The global artificial organs market is expected to reach USD 32.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market is experiencing rapid growth attributed to growing incidences of organ failure, especially kidney, liver, heart, lungs, and pancreas, among others. The primary benefits of artificial organs are that they provide an opportunity for mass production, along with reducing the chances of rejection by the human body.

A rapid growth in demand for organ transplantation across the globe is owing to the growing prevalence of the failure of vital organs, along with the increasing success rate and improvement in post-transplant health conditions. Nevertheless, the lack of donors for transplantation to cater to the rising demand has led to a shortage crisis in the market for body parts transplantation. Thus, a significant rise in the number of patients waiting for a transplant and a rise in the mortality rate of patients due to the unavailability of organs for transplantation is driving the growth of the market.

The report entails an organized database of the Artificial Organs market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Artificial Organs market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Zimmer Biomet, Ekso Bionics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abiomed Inc., Heartware International Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Berlin Heart GmbH, Medtronic, Nipro Corporation, and Baxter International, among others.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Artificial Organs market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Artificial Organs market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

Regional Overview:

The global Artificial Organs market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Artificial Organs market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Global Artificial Organs Market Segmentation:

Organ Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Artificial Kidney

Artificial Liver

Artificial Heart

Artificial Lungs

Artificial Pancreas

Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Implantable

Extracorporeal

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicon

Plastic

Steel

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

By usage, extracorporeal artificial organs are likely to grow at a significant rate in the period 2020-2027. These offer mass-transfer surgery to sustain impaired or failing organs encompassing kidney substitute, cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB), peritoneal dialysis, apheresis therapy, plasma separation, and lung substitute and assist.

By material type, plastics are likely to witness a significant growth rate in the forecast period. The mechanical features of metal biomaterials such as steel are exceptional but do not possess good surface biocompatibility. This drawback of metals can be overcome by the use of biocompatible materials such as plastics, which are also available at a lower cost, thus boosting the demand for plastics in the market

By organ type, an artificial heart is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.7% in the forecast period. These have numerous prospective benefits, comprising the ability to support patients suffering from biventricular failure; without a pocket, thereby reducing infection risk; and the possibility for treating patients suffering from systemic diseases (for example, malignancy and amyloidosis), who not considered appropriate for transplantation.

