Poe sa Chinese Coast Guard vessels

PHILIPPINES, March 28 - Press Release March 28, 2022

Poe sa Chinese Coast Guard vessels:

Dapat agad na aksyunan ng gobyerno ang ulat ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) hinggil sa ginawang panggigitgit ng isang barko ng Chinese Coast Guard sa West Philippine Sea.

Ito ay panganib sa gitna ng pagpalaot sa karagatan at humahadlang sa karapatan ng mga Pilipino na makinabang sa yamang-dagat sa loob ng ating exclusive economic zone.

Pinupuri natin ang PCG sa aktibo nitong pagpapatrolya at pag-alerto sa mga awtoridad ukol sa nasabing kaganapan.

Hindi dapat malunod na lamang sa gitna ng kampanyang pampulitika ang panawagan ng PCG, habang patuloy na nagmamatigas ang China sa West Philippine Sea.

Hindi natin dapat itong palampasin nang hindi nagpapahayag ng protesta, kasabay ng patuloy na pagpapalakas sa mga diplomatikong inisyatibo kasama ng ibang mga bansa para ipagtanggol ang ating soberanya sa ating karagatan.

______________________________________________________________

Poe on Chinese Coast Guard vessels:

The government must act urgently on the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) report of close distance maneuvering by a Chinese Coast Guard vessel in the West Philippine Sea.

Its presence poses risks to safety of navigation and impedes on the Filipinos' rights to benefit from marine wealth in our exclusive economic zone.

We laud the PCG for actively patrolling our waters and for immediately alerting concerned bodies about the incident.

Its call to action should not be drowned by the frenzy of the political campaign as China's intransigence on the West Philippine Sea issue remains real.

We must not let this pass without raising protest even as we continue to bolster diplomatic initiatives with other foreign nations in asserting sovereignty over our waters.

