Quảng Nam asked to maximise internal strength to boost development

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (standing) with leaders of the central province Quảng Nam on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

QUẢNG NAM — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meet with the Standing Board of the Quang Nam provincial Party Committee on Sunday, asking the central locality to promote self-reliance and maximise internal strength to develop.

Local officials reported that since its re-establishment 25 years ago, Quảng Nam has surmounted difficulties and made improvements to grow from an underdeveloped locality into a province with medium-level development.

In 2021, it collected over VNĐ23.77 trillion (US$1 billion) for the State budget and posted per capita income of VNĐ69 million, respectively rising about 102-fold and 31-fold from 1997. The province posted an average annual growth rate of 9.2 per cent during the period.

PM Chính said Quảng Nam boasts numerous advantages for socio-economic development, but its development has yet to match its potential.

He pointed to outstanding problems of the province that call for prompt action, including inadequate infrastructure for transport, digital transformation, and climate change response; low provincial competitiveness index; poor life quality of mountainous residents; and limited human resources quality.

He requested Quảng Nam to fully tap into existing potential and opportunities while creating new chances to attract external resources for fast and sustainable development.

The Government leader also demanded focus be put on planning and development plans be built for the mechanical sector’s supporting industry, medicinal plant cultivation, silicate processing, and an educational complex.

The same day, the PM and other officials visited workers at factories in the Chu Lai – Trường Hải complex in Núi Thành District.

The Government delegation also offered incense at the Quảng Nam martyrs’ cemetery and the Heroic Vietnamese Mother Monument in Tam Phú Commune of Tam Kỳ City. — VNS