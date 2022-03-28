Asphalt Shingles Market Growth Strategies, Top Vendors Analysis & Future Opportunities 2027

Reports And Data

High-performance laminated asphalt shingles are the luxury items and are commonly used in numerous applications

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Asphalt Shingles market is forecasted to reach USD 9,722.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A rise in the level of disposable income of nuclear households, supported by the need to buy private land and funding from the government for residential building programs, would fuel the growth of the asphalt shingles market. Also, the clean and streamlined aesthetic properties combined with the availability in various colors, cuts, styles, and forms fuel the market demand. It has been estimated that consumer demand for high-performance laminated shingles can surpass USD 1.10 billion in the forecast period. Increasing renovation & construction activities attributed to growing millennials' inclination for possessing personal residence in Eastern European economies like Romania, Slovenia, Serbia, and Bulgaria, will foster the market's growth.

High-performance laminated asphalt shingles are the luxury items and are commonly used in numerous applications, comprising duplexes, villas, townhouses, and bungalows. They are made with a more reliable multi-layer base mat that gives them longevity, aesthetically elegant, and streamlined looks that raise market share. Asphalt shingles can withstand high-powered storms, driving fog, deep freezing snow, ice-build up, and fire, providing greater security of residential and commercial buildings than their equivalents like concrete, wood, or ceramic roofing materials.

For More Details, Request A Sample Report https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3644

The COVID-19 impact:

While the COVID-19 crisis is growing, producers are increasingly adapting their practices and purchasing strategies to meet the demands of a market-based pandemic, which has created the need for Asphalt Shingles. There will be a number of both positive and negative surprises over a few months as producers and their vendors react to growing customer demands. With an adverse global circumstance, several areas look vulnerable to export-dependent economies. The impact of this pandemic will reshape the global market for Asphalt Shingles when some manufacturers either close down or decrease their production due to a lack of downstream demand. Some have their output halted as a precautionary step by their respective governments to counter the virus's spread. In such situations, market conditions in Asia Pacific regions have been precarious, collapsing periodically, and finding challenging to stabilize.

Key participants include:- Owens Corning, IKO Industries Ltd., TAMKO Building Products Inc., CertainTeed Corporation, Atlas Roofing Corporation, GAF Materials, Malarkey Roofing, Siplast Inc., PABCO Roofing Products, and Building Products of Canada Corp., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on the product, Three-Tab Shingles generated a revenue of USD 2,360.5 million in 2019. It is projected to rise with a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period as they deliver superior performance characteristics and impart the traditional looks of high-quality wood due to the presence of two bonded material layers, giving it improved longevity and customization features for different colors, and brilliant cuts.

The Fiberglass Asphalt Shingles are expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% in the forecasted period, as they are light in weight and easy to install, thus shortening delivery times and shortening roof repair and replacement projects.

The re-roofing sector is the major contributor to the Asphalt Shingles market. The re-roofing sector of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 50.0% of the market in the year 2019, owing to properties including improved tear resistance, softness, and resistance to severe weather will stimulate the market share.

North America dominated the market for Asphalt Shingles in 2019. The region's consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures that are adopted in the area is driving the market. The North America region held approximately 31.0% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 29.0% market in the year 2019.

Request Customization https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3644

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Asphalt Shingles market on the basis of product, composition, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dimensional Shingles

High-Performance Laminated Shingles

Three-Tab Shingles

Composition Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Organic Asphalt Shingles

Fiberglass Asphalt Shingles

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

New Construction

Re-Roofing

Download Summary https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/3644

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Do Inquiry About the Report Here https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/3644

About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.