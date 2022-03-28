Intradermal injection Market to exceed US$ 7,415.70 million by 2028 says, The Insight Partners

Increasing Prevalence of Diseases and Growing Adoption of Intradermal Injections and Aesthetic Procedures to Drive Intradermal Injection Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on “Intradermal Injection Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Method, Application, and End User,” the market is projected to reach US$ 7,415.70 million by 2028 from US$ 3,513.26 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Over the past two decades, there has been an unprecedented surge in the demand for intradermal injections due to rising incidence of various diseases and increasing acceptance of intradermal vaccination and aesthetic procedures. Moreover, there is an increasing demand for less invasive intradermal devices such as intradermal jet injectors, microinjections, and ballistic intradermal injections. As per the WHO's data, tuberculosis is the 13th leading cause of death and about 10 million cases of TB have been recorded every year. A sudden rise in the diagnostic rate of TB has been observed during the last decade, which is one of the leading reasons for the increasing market size of tuberculin syringes. Moreover, the number of aesthetic procedures is increasing rapidly in North American and European countries. Further, the availability of intradermal influenza vaccine, hepatitis vaccine, and smallpox vaccine is also boosting the intradermal injections market; also, the availability of COVID-19 intradermal vaccine in the clinical pipeline of various companies is expected to further trigger the growth rate of this market.

Becton Dickinson, Cardinal Health, West Pharmaceuticals services, Terumo Corporation, Nanopass, Pharmajet, Idevax, Enusung, Crossject, and Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices are among the leading companies operating in the intradermal injection market.

Based on application, the intradermal injection market is segmented tuberculin skin testing, allergy test, local aesthetics, and others. In 2021, the tuberculin skin testing segment would hold the largest share of the market, while the local aesthetic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes waste reduction in healthcare delivery as an important aspect of strengthening health systems. Technological advancements have led to the development of surgical approaches that minimize waste and achieve better results with the available resources. The reusable intradermal devices are among the approaches that result in low waste generation, which has a net positive effect on the productivity of an economy. Along with this, the results of several meta-analyses also demonstrated that the intradermal delivery of drugs is able to reduce the intensity of adverse events, as a comparatively low concentration of the drug is required for achieving the optimum responses. The factors mentioned above indicate the favorable condition for the rapid growth of this segment in the future.

The intradermal vaccination helps in reducing the potential dose of antigens, improves the immune response generated by the vaccine, and decreases the anxiety associated with the vaccination. This method can also vaccinate the difficult population group with comorbidities as there are low chances of adverse events compared to conventional vaccination. Moreover, neurotoxins-related aesthetic procedures are the leading segment of local aesthetic procedures, and intradermal injections are mainly used to deliver various neurotoxins and ultimately increase the demand for intradermal injections. The rising prevalence rate of tuberculosis is also expected to promote the growth rate of the intradermal injection market

By Geography, the intradermal injection market is segmented in North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA), and South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SCAM).

Further, the availability of intradermal Influenza vaccine, hepatitis vaccine, and smallpox vaccine is boosting the intradermal injections market; also, the availability of COVID-19 intradermal vaccine in the clinical pipeline of various companies is expected to further trigger the growth rate of this market. During the past few years, an intense surge in the demand for intradermal vaccines has been observed, and various leading manufacturers have introduced intradermal injection simulators and training models for improving the skills of students and healthcare professionals to minimize the chances of errors. Therefore, the efficacy of intradermal infection is increasing continuously, indicating the bright future of this segment.

