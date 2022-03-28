Submit Release
Beirut: UNESCO has completed the rehabilitation of the 280 educational institutions damaged by port explosions

The twin explosions devastated swathes of the city on 4 August 2020, destroying or damaging 80% of Beirut’s city centre infrastructure, including 280 educational institutions. They keep at least 85,000 students out of school. Just after this tragedy, Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, went to Beirut to launch the ambitious international initiative Li Beirut (‘For Beirut’ in Arabic) to support the Lebanese population and the recovery of the city.

UNESCO and its partners immediately appealed to donors who have responded to this call, providing USD$35 million: the total cost of the needs. Thanks to these funds, rehabilitation works started quickly. And despite the pandemic, the work continued until it was fully completed today.

