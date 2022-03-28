Urinary Incontinence Market Grow Robustly, Demand, In-depth Analysis and Estimated Revenue Forecast Till 2030

Urinary Incontinence Market by Product

Surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, shift from conventional solutions to novel urinary incontinent products

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How big is the incontinence market?

The global urinary incontinence market size was valued at $10,124.33 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $19,341.15 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Advent of innovative urinary incontinence devices, surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, shift from conventional solutions to novel urinary incontinent products, and efficiency in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) drive the growth of the global urinary incontinence market. However, lack of awareness regarding urinary incontinence devices, post-operative complications, and surge in concerns toward disposable products hinder the market growth. Rise in healthcare expenditures in the developing economies and increase in technology integration present new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Urinary Incontinence Market by Product (Devices and Disposables), Incontinence Type (Stress Urinary Incontinence, Urge Urinary Incontinence, Overflow Urinary Incontinence, and Functional Urinary Incontinence), and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “The development of innovative urinary incontinence devices and launch of innovative disposable urinary incontinence products, rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures, increase in aging population coupled with high risk of urological disorders, and rise in shift from conventional solutions to novel urinary incontinent products are some factors which drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth in healthcare expenditures in the developing economies create a lucrative opportunity for market growth.”

Urinary incontinence has a major impact on the emotional, psychological, and social life; maximum number of patients suffering from urinary incontinence cannot perform regular activities confidently. This propels the development of effective solutions for the treatment of the same. According to the Urology Care Foundation, a quarter to a third of men and women in the U.S. suffer from urinary incontinence per year. This also indicates that approximately 33 million of the U.S. residents have overactive bladder that represent symptoms of urgency and frequency.

Covid-19 Scenario:

COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the industry growth significantly, as the demand for urinary incontinence device decreased owing to decline in diagnostics and surgical procedures in the first half of 2020. According to the study published in the British Journal of Surgery, around 28.4 million elective procedures were cancelled or postponed in May 2020, based on a 12-week period of peak disruption to hospital services due to COVID-19. Thus, the outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the growth of the urinary incontinence device market.

Outpatient clinics for urinary incontinence, benign prostatic hyperplasia, infertility, sexual medicine, benign scrotal conditions, renal stone, and bladder stone were mostly affected during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moreover, there was significant reduction in several types of non-urgent surgical treatments as healthcare staff has been shifted to take care of Covid-infected patients.

Key Findings Of The Study

By product, the disposables segment dominated the urinary incontinence market in 2020 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the repetitive use or consumption along with repetitive purchase of urinary incontinence disposables.

By incontinence type, the stress urinary incontinence (SUI) segment dominated the global urinary incontinence market in 2020. This is attributed to high incidence of stress urinary incontinence witnessed among women globally.

Based on end user, the hospital and clinics segment dominated the global market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period owing to urinary incontinence most commonly affects women and the prevalence is high among hospitalized older adults.

Leading players of the global urinary incontinence market analyzed in the research include Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard Inc.), Caldera Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConvaTec Group plc, Coloplast A/S, Johnson and Johnson, Cook Group Inc., Medtronic plc, Laborie Medical, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Teleflex Incorporated, Berry Global Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Domtar Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., and others.

