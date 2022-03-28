Wearable Injectors Market Applications, Countries, Size, Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research

The global wearable injectors market size is expected to reach USD 15.66 Billion in 2028 .

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global wearable injectors market’, published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report commences with a quick but informative introduction of the market, where the global Wearable Injectors Market size is explained in detail before estimating its market scope and size. After this, the report discusses the scope and size estimation of the Wearable Injectors Market. This is followed by an overview of the market segmentation by type, application, and region. The drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats are listed for the Wearable Injectors global market, followed by industry news and policies.

The fear of needles, painful injections, and risk of needle stick injuries are other major factors driving increasing demand for wearable injectors among new insulin users. The ability to track and manage therapy and avoid over-dose, double injections, or missed injections are propelling adoption of wearable injectors. These devices also help in improving patient adherence and therapy outcomes. Moreover, lightweight feature, feature of prefilled glass cartridge, and high tolerant adhesive nature of wearable injectors are other factors boosting growth of the market.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes among the growing geriatric population and need for more reliable wearable injectors is driving market growth .Wearable Injectors Market Size – USD 6.75 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.2%, Market Trends – Increasing R&D activities to produce advanced self-injection systems.

In August 2019, Genentech of Roche entered into collaboration with Enable Injections, which is a developer and designer of wearable investigation testing, for ‘Combination Goods’ infusion devices. The partnership was created for multiple programs based on the en-Fuse platform of Enable.

The spring-based segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to rising preference, driven by more ease of use as compared to conventional procedures.

The on-body wearable injectors segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Demand for on-body wearable injectors is relatively high currently, and this segment is expected to account for a significantly robust revenue growth during the forecast period. On-body wearable injectors enable patients to self-administer treatments at home, which is more comfortable and cost-effective.

The immune-oncology segment accounted for largest revenue share among other application segments in the wearable injectors market in 2020, driven by increasing prevalence of cancer among the growing geriatric population and rising adoption of wearable injectors that are easy to use, more cost-effective, and less painful.

The home care setting segment accounted for the largest revenue share than other end-use segments in 2020 due to increasing research and development initiatives for production of more advanced and cost-effective self-injection systems for use in home care settings.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global wearable injectors market in 2020. Robust presence of major players such as Amgen, Insulet Corporation, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Enable Injections, and United Therapeutics Corporation is projected to continue to boost growth of the North America wearable injectors going ahead.

Key players in the market include Medtronic, Amgen, Ypsomed, Insulet Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Enable Injections, United Therapeutics Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Johnson & Johnson.

Regional Analysis of the Wearable Injectors Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Terrain:

The Wearable Injectors Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wearable injectors market on the basis of technology, type, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Motor-driven

Expanding Battery

Spring-based

Rotary Pump

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Off-body

On-body

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cardiovascular Disease

Diabetes

Immuno-Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Clinics

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Wearable Injectors market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Wearable Injectors industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Wearable Injectors market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Wearable Injectors industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Overview of the Wearable Injectors Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Wearable Injectors industry

