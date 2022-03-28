Human Capital Management Market Emerging Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Outlook, Share and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of cloud-based HCM solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Human Capital Management market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles.

Human Capital Management (HCM) market size reached USD 18.04 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions is expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Besides, increasing integration of Robot Process Automation (RPA) with HR solutions will boost market growth. Currently, demand for cloud-based business models and talent mobility for workforce planning has increased at a rapid pace.

Many businesses in various industries, including BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications & Information Technology (IT), media & entertainment, and others are rapidly adopting cloud-based HCM solutions. Such solutions ensure secure access to various administrative functions through an innovative HR employee access portal. It further enables employees to access data remotely using smartphones and computers. These are some major factors driving growth of the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market revenue.

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Human Capital Management market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

Strategic Initiatives:

Collaborations among Companies to Increase Business Prospects in Global Market

The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Human Capital Management market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Human Capital Management industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360 overview of the global Human Capital Management industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report: Microsoft Corporation, Workday, Inc., Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Ceridian HCM, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Ultimate Software Group, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, SumTotal Systems, Inc., and Kronos Incorporated.

Global Human Capital Management Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

Location Quotients Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Patent Analysis

Vendor Management

A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Human Capital Management market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Emergen Research has segmented global Human Capital Management (HCM) on the basis of offering, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Payroll Management

Workforce Management

Talent Management

Applicant Tracking System

Core HR

HR Analytics

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Government

BFSI

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Education

Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Others

Key Highlights from the Report

Service segment is expected to expand at a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to rising need for implementation and maintenance services as a result of increasing deployment of HCM solutions.

Cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period as organizations are shifting rapidly towards cloud-based deployment models to manage large data efficiently and remotely.

North America is expected to register a larger revenue growth rate in the Human Capital Management (HCM) market over the forecast period among other regional markets due to robust presence of international and domestic HCM solution providers such as Microsoft Corporation, Workday, Inc., Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Ceridian HCM, Inc., and Oracle Corporation, among others.

To offer more clarity on the current business environment researchers probe into the import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply, consumption capability and manufacturing capacity. When assessing the size of the industry special consideration is given to the value and volume of the products and services offered on a year on year basis

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Human Capital Management business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

