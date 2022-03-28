Environmental Monitoring Market is Expected to Reach USD 34.9 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

Environmental Monitoring Market Size – USD 17.13 billion in 2020 Market Growth – 9.5% Market Trends – Increasing awareness for need of pollution regulation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global environmental monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 34.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Global climate patterns have been seriously affected by rapid urbanization and industrialization across the globe. Countries such as India and China, where industrialization has been the fastest in the last few decades and the least strict regulatory landscape, have been at an all-time high in pollution levels. Many developed countries have outsourced their manufacturing facilities to developing countries, causing air, water and soil quality in these countries to deteriorate. However, the global pressure on these countries to control their levels of pollution is growing, creating significant opportunities for the market for environmental monitoring.

Over the past decade, only a few countries in Europe and Central Asia have been able to maintain monitoring activities, according to the United Nations' European Commission for Europe (UNECE).

Governments of many developing nations have been evasive about enforcing such restrictions because they claim that economic development is best served by the underprivileged masses of their countries than by environmental stability. This may limit the growth of the environmental monitoring market to some degree.

Key industry players operating in the market include Key industry players operating in the market include 3M; Agilent Technologies; Danaher Corporation; Emerson Electric; General Electric Company; Honeywell International Inc.; Horiba, Ltd.; Siemens; Teledyne Technologies Inc.; and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Key Report Highlights:

In February 2021, that it has acquired Australia based company, Environmental Monitoring Solutions (EMS). The move will enable Titan Cloud to expand its portfolio of wetstock management solutions and accelerate its expansion in non-U.S. markets

The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2028. Increasing demand for the deployment of new environmental systems and upgrading of existing infrastructure is expected to be a key growth driver. The rise in government funding and the inclusion of environmental monitoring systems as part of smart city initiatives worldwide are also expected to drive the segment.

The market was segmented into active, continuous, intermittent and passive monitoring solutions on the basis of the sampling method. In terms of revenue, the continuous monitoring segment led the market in 2020 and is also expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The demand for environmental monitoring has been classified into particulate matter, temperature, biological, moisture, chemical, and noise dependent on components. In 2020, the particulate matter segment held the highest revenue share.

In the past decade, increasing public awareness and emphasis on measuring and reducing pollution to decrease health hazards has also led to market growth. An increasing number of contamination cases is also a key factor in the pharmaceutical and specialist food industries, driving the deployment of continuous monitoring systems.

The water pollution segment is anticipated to experience significant growth over the forecast period. There has been an increasing demand for the deployment of water pollution monitoring systems to analyse water quality in natural bodies of water.

Due to the increasing focus on the implementation of environmental monitoring systems to improve living standards and regulate pollution levels, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Over the last few years, countries in the Asia Pacific have been gradually focusing on reducing emissions levels as part of global climate change efforts.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2028. For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global environmental monitoring market report based on product, sampling method, component, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Monitors

Indoor

Outdoor

Portable

Software

Services

Sampling Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Active

Continuous

Intermittent

Passive

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Temperature

Moisture

Biological

Chemical

Particulate Matter

Noise

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Air Pollution

Water Pollution

Soil Pollution

Noise Pollution

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

