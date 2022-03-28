Actuator Systems Market Projected to Hit $87.2 billion by 2026

Actuator Systems Market

Rise in demand in energy sector & research on improvement in actuator systems are expected to be the opportunities in the growth of the actuator systems market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in production, rise in use of electrical actuators due to their efficient operation, less maintenance and others, and surge in demand from automation industry are expected to drive the growth of the global actuator systems market. However, strong competition among manufacturers, stringent government regulations on the use of actuators for safety purpose, and reduced energy consumption are expected to restrain the global actuator systems market growth. Further, factors such as increase in investment in automation industry, rise in demand in energy sector for the actuator use, and research on improvement in actuator systems are expected to be the opportunities in the growth of the global actuator systems market.

Key segmentation can be done on the basis of product, application, motion, end use, and region. Based on the product, the market is segmented into hydraulic, mechanical, pneumatic, electrical, thermal, and others. On the basis of application, the market is classified into automotive, healthcare, electronics, chemical processing and others. By segmentation type motion, it is categorized into linear and rotary. Based on end use, the market is divided into chemical, power, oil & gas, automobile, hydraulics, metals, and others. Based on region, the global actuator systems market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players in the global actuator systems market are ABB, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Altra Industrial Motion, Flowserve Corporation, SAMSON CONTROLS, SMC Corporation, Aero Space Controls Corporation, GE Aviation, Honeywell International Inc., and MISUMI Corporation.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type

Hydraulic

Mechanical

Pneumatic

Electrical

Thermal

Others

By Application

Automotive

Healthcare

Electronics

Chemical Processing

Others

By Motion

Linear

Rotary

By End Use

Chemical

Power

Oil & Gas

Automobile

Hydraulics

Metals

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The global actuator systems market share has been analyzed across four major regions.

Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of actuator systems for strategy building.

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets. The market is forecasted for 2019-2026.

Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, opportunities & actuator systems market trends along with their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The global actuator systems market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants.

