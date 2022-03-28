Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market High Demand, Recent Trend, Future Growth, Industry Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for UAVs and increasing threat of terror attacks are among some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence study on the Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market brings in the best of both qualitative and quantitative assessment techniques to explore the market size, share, and status of the Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market for the forecast period, 2021 - 2028

airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market size reached USD 9.53 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and increasing threats of terrorist attacks are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing technological advancements for better data accuracy will continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. Rapid technological advancements in the defense sector are resulting in development and deployment of more innovative solutions and systems and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Increasing usage of smaller unmanned surveillance systems is expected to lead to incline in demand for electronic parts and components being used in ISR missions. Effective data integration combined with multi-level comparable analysis to improve accuracy of data and management is expected to open up new opportunities in the market in the near future.

The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries.

The global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Hensoldt AG, BAE Systems plc, Leonardo SPA, Saab AB, Aselsan A.S., and L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. Moreover, the report sheds light on the cutting-edge expansion strategies adopted by the market contenders, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, and brand promotions.

Emergen Research has segmented global airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) on the basis of type, offerings, platform, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manned Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Unmanned Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Systems

Services

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Helicopters

Aircraft

Unmanned Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Maritime Patrol & Border Security

Rescue Operations

Tracking & Target Acquisition

Tactical Support

Infrastructure Protection

Homeland Security Missions

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Homeland Security

Defense

Key Highlights from the Report

Unmanned Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Unmanned systems include Remotely Piloted Air Systems (RPAS), wherein an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is commanded by pilots remotely.

An Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) can alternatively be an autonomously operated UAV and, more frequently, a semi-autonomous UAV. Unmanned systems provide monitoring solutions by combining Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), transponders, terrain awareness, distance measuring devices, and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS–B) into a unified and streamlined component that delivers unmatched operational performance and reliability.

Homeland security segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for airborne ISR systems for police and homeland security applications.

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition, the competitive dynamics of the Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market are evaluated in detail during the study. Current and future trends shaping the progress of the industry are evaluated during the study, which offers a review of the major technology trends expected to dominate the during the forecast period.

The global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

