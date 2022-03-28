Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Business Opportunity And Future Growth Analysis Report 2028: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing importance of enzymes in food and beverage as functional additives.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest industry analysis report, titled ‘Global Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market,’ provides an exhaustive overview of the global Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme business landscape. The report elaborates on some of the major market dynamics, including market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report contains market projections based on the present and historical market situations, current market size, and revenue growth rate. In this report published by Reports and Data, the analysts have highlighted the changing market growth patterns and the industry’s highly dynamic environment. Under the section titled, ‘COVID-19 Impact Study,’ the analysts highlight the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global materials & chemicals market. Furthermore, the report analyzes other important aspects of the market, including product pricing structure, end-use industries, product portfolios, sales statistics, distribution channels, and emerging industry opportunities & trends. Some of the key attractions of the report include Research Methodology, a List of Tables and Figures, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Technological Breakthroughs, and Future Market Developments.

The Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market is forecast to grow from USD 295.5 Million in 2020 to USD 369.9 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the growing importance of enzymes in bread making to provide numerous features including dough improvement, color texture, and continued softness. Alpha-amylase is a protein hydrolysis enzyme used to hydrolyze polysaccharide alpha bonds and to increase glucose and maltose yields. The product is used in bakery products, feed for animals, biofuels, sugar products, detergents, breweries, and laboratory research. These enzymes are used by bakery manufacturers to increase yeast yield and give good texture during the finished product formulation. Growing bakery products are expected to remain a key driving factor in developed nations like U.S. and Canada markets in the light of new product launches by Kellogg and Grupo Bimbo.

Due to rising expenditure by fast-food manufacturers including McDonald's in brand advertising, the growing demand for convenience foods in emerging markets like China and India is expected to promote manufacturing practices in baked goods. It is projected that the protein hydrolysis enzymes, especially alpha-amylase, will be applied in the bakery industry of the above-mentioned regions.

Market Overview:

The materials and chemicals sector comprises daily use products such as detergents, perfumes, soaps, along with other raw materials and chemicals used in the manufacturing of other products. The materials and chemicals sector has significantly grown over the recent years and is expected to register steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. There has been a significant increase in the demand for raw materials and chemicals across various sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, automotive, paint, food, and beverages among others. Factors such as increasing awareness about green energy and excess carbon emission, high adoption of biodegradable and eco-friendly products, and rapidly expanding industrial sector and building and construction sector are expected to boost global market revenue growth. In addition, changing consumer preference, high demand for sustainable packaging, increasing investments in research and development activities, and constant demand for daily wear products across the globe are other factors expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The major players in the market are Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics (US), Puratos Group N.V. (Belgium), Dyadic International, Inc (US), Enmex, S.A., DE C.V. (Mexico), AB Enzymes GmbH (Germany), Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd. (China), Aumgene Biosciences (India) and others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for bacteria is expected to grow the largest at USD 299.1 Million in 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period because of its high thermal stability compared with other sources. Maltogenic sources can enhance the shelf life of bread and cakes. These types of sources of alpha-amylase are used in combination with other enzymes such as xylanase, fungal, and lipase to achieve optimal crumb softness during the baking process. G4 is forecasted to remain as the favorable source among manufacturers of alpha-amylase due to high antistaling effects compared to other sources such as bacteria, fungi and yeast. In addition, these enzymes can provide long-lasting softness and freshness.

Based on application, the market for bread held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 226.4 Million in 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. The high rate of adoption of these ingredients to improve whole grain and brown bread dough in developed economies like the U.S. and Germany is expected to have a positive impact on the industry. Increasing awareness among bread processors about freshness and shelf-life has forced them to increase expenditure on incorporating high-quality enzymes, especially alpha-amylase.

The market for North America held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 149.5 Million in 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. It is expected that the high prevalence of bread processors such as Sara Lee Corporation, Private Label, and Nature's Own will have a significant impact on the industry. Furthermore, new product launches in the U.S. and Canada frozen bread segments are likely to increase the market for enzyme use over the forecast period.

Segments Covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of source, application, and regional analysis.

Source (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Fungi

Bacteria

Plant-Based

Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Bread

Cookies & Biscuits

Desserts

Region (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

