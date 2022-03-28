Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP) Testing Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028

Reports And Data

Market size: USD 12.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 7.8%, Market Trends: Technological advancements & growing adoption of point-of-care CMP testing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP) Testing market size is expected to reach USD 22.97 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.8% according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as kidney diseases, diabetes, liver dysfunctions, and growing research on developing innovative products are key factors driving global market revenue growth.

Comprehensive metabolic panel testing is a blood test that measures 14 different types of substances for analyzing body mechanisms and various parameters, such as kidney and liver health, blood protein and sugar levels, body fluid balance, and electrolyte levels. Increasing cases of chronic conditions and rising prevalence of lifestyle-associated diseases such as obesity or hypertension due to smoking, lack of exercise, and sedentary lifestyle are primarily boosting demand for comprehensive metabolic panel testing systems. In addition, growing adoption of point-of-care CMP testing and rising number of biopsy processes are expected to further enhance revenue growth. Moreover, increasing initiatives taken by government to create awareness about diseases and treatment for chronic diseases are fueling market growth.

However, factors, such as implementation of strict regulations and high possibility of fast results due to dearth of skilled professionals, are expected to hamper growth of the global comprehensive metabolic panel testing market during the forecast period.

The report is formulated through exhaustive primary and secondary research which is verified and validated by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report aims to help readers and users improve their business performances by providing insightful data about business sphere such as recent technological development, product advancements, and adoption of strategic business steps. The report also offers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with business overviews, expansion plans, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, and partnerships among others.

Top Companies in the Market Include:

Abbott Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Sonic Healthcare, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, ARUP Laboratories, CENTOGENE AG, SYNLAB International GmbH, TCG Corp, Scion Lab Services, LLC, UNIPATH are some key companies operating in the global comprehensive metabolic panel testing market.

Increasing focus on development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 pandemic and focus on preventive medicine to mitigate future epidemics and pandemics, rising number of product approvals for drugs and therapeutics, and rapid digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period. With the social distancing norms in place and growing focus on telemedicine, digital technologies were adopted at an accelerated rate allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently manage health of the patients. One of the most crucial drivers of the pharma & healthcare industry is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in key areas such as R&D, patient care, commercialization, and drug discovery and development. It has also led to a reduction in healthcare expenditure and improved efficiency of the systems which is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered. The report is segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, and key regions of the Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP) Testing market.

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Kidney Disease

Liver Disease

Diabetes

Others

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Electrolytes

Proteins

Kidney Tests

Glucose

Liver Functional Tests

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Laboratories

PoC (Point of Care)

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

