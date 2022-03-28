Blood Preparation Market Size, Developments Status, Trends and Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing blood transfusion procedures and growing use of blood components and derivatives in surgical procedures to bolster market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blood preparation market size is expected to reach USD 63.57 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Revenue growth of this market is mainly attributed to rising prevalence of blood-related disorders, increasing blood transfusion procedures, growing applications of blood components and derivatives in various surgical procedures, and increasing awareness about blood donation. Market growth is further accelerated by rising road accidents, increasing efforts to prevent thrombosis-associated complications, and development of anti-thrombotic and anti-coagulant drugs. Technological advancements in blood preparation methods and growing usage of blood derivatives such as platelet-rich plasma in procedures such as blood transfusion further bolster the global blood preparation market growth.

Blood preparation is the preparation of vital blood components including platelets, plasma, Red Blood Cells (RBCs), and White Blood Cells (WBCs). The method was first developed in 1960 to separate blood components from whole blood using a refrigerated centrifuge. Whole blood comprises crystalloids, colloids, and cells, and these are separated into different blood components such as platelet concentrates, Packed Red Blood Cell (PRBC) concentrate, frozen plasma, and cryoprecipitate. Blood components are prepared by the centrifugation of a single unit of whole blood. Blood preparation is carried out in clinical laboratories and blood centers. The method is extensively used in procedures such as blood transfusions.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are among the fastest-growing sectors, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry is vital for its life-saving medical innovation that improves people's health and quality of life in a country. Rapid technological advancements, continued growth in the biologics field, and an increase in medication manufacture and distribution all contribute to the pharma and healthcare industries' enormous growth. Rapid technological advancements include Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, virtual reality, additive manufacturing, medical imaging and other Industry 4.0 technologies is revolutionizing pharma and healthcare industry. Pharmaceutical firms create jobs in technical assistance, scientific research, and production, as well as develop drugs to improve health, eradicate diseases, and extend life expectancy.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Blood Preparation market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Blood Preparation market.

Key companies profiled in the report are:

Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc., Celgene Corp, Baxter Healthcare Corp., AstraZeneca Co., Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi Aventis, Aralez Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Leo Pharma Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Shandong East Chemical Industry Co., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Bayer AG are among the top companies involved in the global blood preparation

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Whole Blood

Red Cells

Platelets

Granulocytes

Plasma

Blood Components

Whole Blood Components

Leukocyte Reduced Red Blood Cells

Platelet Concentrates

Cryoprecipitate

Packed Red Cells

Frozen Plasma

Blood Derivatives

By Antithrombotic and Anticoagulant Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Platelet Aggregation Inhibitors

Glycoprotein Inhibitors

ADP Antagonists

COX Inhibitors

Others

Fibrinolytics

Tissue Plasminogen Activator (tPA)

Urokinase

Streptokinase

Anticoagulants

Heparins

Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin

Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)

Unfractionated Heparin

Vitamin K Antagonists

Direct Factor Xa Inhibitors

Direct Thrombin Inhibitors

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Angina Blood Vessel Complications

Pulmonary Embolism

Thrombocytosis

Renal Impairment

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition to corporate strategy, Blood Preparation market throws light on different properties to curb the progress of fuel or industry. The focus is more on applicable sales strategies to increase the company’s productivity to achieve higher economic performance. Research reports use effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.

Important Coverage in the Blood Preparation Market Report:

Detailed analysis of Global Blood Preparation Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Blood Preparation industry and their futuristic growth outlook

Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Finally, all aspects of the Blood Preparation market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

