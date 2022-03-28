Humanized Mouse Model Market Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, and Forecast Till 2028

Reports And Data

Rapid growth of biopharmaceutical sector, growing demand for personalized medicine, & increasing research activities using humanized mice models are key factors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global humanized mouse model market size is expected to reach USD 238.7 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.2%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing us of humanized mouse models in cancer research, advancements in biopharmaceutical sector, rapid progress in drug research and development, and technological advancements in R&D sector are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, growing private and public funding and increasing demand for personalized medicine are expected to further contribute to market growth going ahead.

Humanized mouse models are mice that have been xenotransplanted with human cells or are genetically engineered to express human genes. These mice are extensively used in elucidating and understanding human physiology and etiology of human-specific infections. Humanized mice are used in biomedical research to develop human therapeutics owing to their numerous benefits such as small size, short reproductive cycle, easy-to-handle, and increased genomic similarity to humans. These humanized mice are critical tools in preclinical research studies as they can mimic several human-specific diseases and can be used to study the efficacy and safety of immunotherapy approaches. Humanized mouse models have also played a major role in design and development of vaccines and antibody-based therapies for COVID-19 illness. Humanized mouse models developed since the outbreak of coronavirus infection are expected to provide deeper and better understanding of the infection, efficacy of anti-viral therapeutics, and support the development of efficient drugs and therapies for treatment of this diseases. This is expected to continue to be prevalent going ahead and contribute to revenue growth of the market.

Humanized mouse models are extensively used in the research and development activities for oncology, infectious diseases, transplantation, regenerative medicine, and toxicology studies. The advent of highly advanced gene editing tools to engineer mouse genomes is also expected to contribute to market growth going ahead. However, stringent laws and regulations regarding use of animals in experiments and increasing preference for humanized rat models is expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Top companies profiled in the global Humanized Mouse Model industry analysis report:

The Jackson Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Horizon Discovery Group Plc, genOway, S.A., Charles River Laboratories, Harbour Antibodies BV, Hera BioLabs, Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd., inGenious Targeting Laboratory, AXENIS S.A.S, Crown Bioscience, Inc., Transgenic, Inc., and Champions Oncology, Inc., among others.

The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Genetic

Cell-based

CD34 Humanized Mouse Models

PBMC Humanized Mouse Models

BLT Humanized Mouse Models

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Oncology

Immunology

Infectious Diseases

Neuroscience

Toxicology

Hematopoiesis

Other Applications

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutions

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Humanized Mouse Model Market Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. Do connect with us in case of any more queries about the report and its customization. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to cater to your needs.

