Non fungible Token Market Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Trends and Forecasts Report 2030

North America market is expected to register a considerably robust revenue CAGR than other regional markets owing to high presence of major market players

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Non fungible Token Market Forecast to 2030”.

Non-fungible Token (NFT) market size reached USD 50.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid traction of metaverse and rising demand for decentralized marketplaces are some key factors driving global non-fungible token market revenue growth. Rising use of NFT for domain name ownership is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent.

Owners of blockchain domains can use private keys to manage respective domains. The standard Domain Name Service (DNS) is controlled by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), and there is very minimal supervision of such domains. Censorship and security issues are raised as a result of this. Blockchain domain names are permanently recorded in a public registry and it can be erased or changed by a third party, which helps to mitigate such concerns. Blockchain domain NFTs allow for quick trading and customizable domain names. The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) and Unstoppable Domains, which are decentralized solutions to the conventional DNS, allows crypto-addresses similar to an Instagram or Twitter handle, yet every name has to be distinct. While Instagram and Twitter users cannot sell their usernames, ENS and Unstoppable Domains enable users to purchase and sell crypto-addresses.

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Non fungible Token market for the forecast period. empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

Competitive Landscape:

Collaborations among Companies to Increase Business Prospects in Global Market

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Non fungible Token market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report- YellowHeart, Cloudflare, Inc., PLBY Group, Inc., Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., Funko Inc., OpenSea (Ozone Networks, Inc.), Takung Art Co., Ltd., Dapper Labs, Inc., Nifty Gateway (Gemini Trust Company, LLC), and MakersPlace (Onchain Labs, Inc.)

Key Highlights from the Report

Physical assets segment revenue is expected to expand at significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period. Physical asset tokenization is not as advanced as digital asset tokenization. However, there are increasing initiatives exploring the tokenization of real estate, one-of-a-kind fashion commodities, and others.

Gaming segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rapid growth of the gaming industry coupled with rising usage of NFT to earn money while gaming.

North America market is expected to register a considerably robust revenue CAGR than other regional markets owing to high presence of major market players such as Cloudflare, Inc., PLBY Group, Inc., Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., and Funko Inc. among others in countries in the region.

The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Non fungible Token market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global non-fungible token market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Physical Asset

Digital Asset

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Collectibles

Video Clip

Audio Clip

Gamification

Others

Art

Pixel Art

Fractal/Algorithmic Art

Computer Generated Painting

2D/3D Painting

2D/3D Computer Graphics

GIFs

Others

Gaming

Trading Card Game (TCG)

Video Game

Strategy Role Playing Game (RPG)

Others

Utilities

Tickets

Domain Names

Assets Ownership

Metaverse

Sport

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Personal

Commercial

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The study segments the complete Non fungible Token market on the basis of different application, end-use, end-user, and production capability. From a business standpoint, the industry has been thoroughly examined across various countries located in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others. The size of the industry for the forecast period. is evaluated on the basis of current sales figures and past financial report can be used to forecast the future sales.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

