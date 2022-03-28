Peptide Synthesis Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs and rising number of research & development activities are driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global peptide synthesis market size is expected to reach USD 516.75 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are development of advanced peptide synthesizers, availability of funding for R&D, rising number of research activities, and increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs.

Peptides are highly specific and effective signaling molecules that bind to specific cell surface receptors such as G Protein-coupled Receptors (GPCRs) or ion channels, causing intracellular effects. These are an excellent starting point for the development of novel therapeutics due to excellent pharmacological profile and intrinsic properties. In humans, its specificity has been shown to translate into high levels of protection, tolerability, and efficacy.

Peptide therapeutics have a lower processing complexity than protein-based biopharmaceuticals, resulting in lower manufacturing costs that are similar to those of small molecules. As peptides strike a balance between small molecules and biopharmaceuticals, the peptide synthesis market has exhibited rapid growth in terms of revenue.

In addition to conventional peptide design, a number of novel peptide technologies have emerged that reflect various growth opportunities and potential directions in the peptide synthesis industry. Among these are multifunctional and cell penetrating peptides, peptide drug conjugates, and innovations focused on different routes of administration.

Peptides have a wide range of applications, ranging from medicine and biotechnology to therapeutic peptide chemistry, in the last decade. Use of peptides for commercial purposes is also on the rise, which is propelling the peptide synthesis market forward. Lupron, a peptide-based drug used to treat prostate cancer and other diseases, had global sales of more than USD 752 million in 2020, according to AbbVie. In addition, sales for Sanofi's Lantus reached USD 7 billion in 2017. With approximately 140 peptide drugs in clinical trials and more than 500 therapeutic peptides in preclinical processing, there are currently more than 80 FDA-approved peptide medicines on the market.

Peptide synthesis of today, on the other hand, is primarily focused on legacy technologies that use massive amounts of highly volatile reagents and solvents with little regard for green chemistry and engineering. Lower performance, costly biocatalysts, and lack of validation protocols are some drawbacks of this technology, thereby making peptide production by enzymatic methods difficult.

The report is formulated through exhaustive primary and secondary research which is verified and validated by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report aims to help readers and users improve their business performances by providing insightful data about business sphere such as recent technological development, product advancements, and adoption of strategic business steps. The report also offers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with business overviews, expansion plans, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, and partnerships among others.

Top Companies in the Market Include:

Genscript Biotech, Merck KGaA, Aapptec , Bachem Holdings , Anaspec, Biotage , CEM Corporation , Gyros Protein Technologies, Advanced Chemtech, and New England Peptide (NEP).

Increasing focus on development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 pandemic and focus on preventive medicine to mitigate future epidemics and pandemics, rising number of product approvals for drugs and therapeutics, and rapid digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period. With the social distancing norms in place and growing focus on telemedicine, digital technologies were adopted at an accelerated rate allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently manage health of the patients. One of the most crucial drivers of the pharma & healthcare industry is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in key areas such as R&D, patient care, commercialization, and drug discovery and development. It has also led to a reduction in healthcare expenditure and improved efficiency of the systems which is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered. The report is segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, and key regions of the Peptide Synthesis market.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Reagents

Equipment

Peptide Synthesizers

Chromatography equipment

Lyophilizer

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Solid-phase Peptide Synthesis

Liquid-phase Peptide Synthesis

Hybrid & Recombinant Technology

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations

Academic and Research Institutes

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

