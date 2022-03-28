Fingerprint Biometrics Market: Top Factors That Are Leading The Demand Around The Globe 2029

AMR Logo

The government vertical held the largest share of the biometric system market in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in prominence in immigration control and travel document verification drive the growth of the global fingerprint biometric market.

In addition, an increase in focus of businesses on the safety & security of physical assets and stringent security measures in customs, defense, and others propel the growth of the market. However, issues with fingerprint capturing and forgery of fingerprints limit the market growth.

Conversely, increase in adoption of fingerprint biometrics in healthcare & BFSI sectors, emergence of multimodal biometrics, and usage of finger biometrics & automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) technology in the government & automotive sectors are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the growth of this market.

The fingerprint biometrics market is segmented on the basis of end-user, technology, and region. Based on end-user, the market is categorized into transit, government, healthcare, retail, BFSI, and others.

By technology, it is classified into AFIS technology and non-AFIS technology. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global fingerprint biometrics market is dominated by key players such as 3M Cogent, Inc., BIO-key International, Inc., Crossmatch, HID Global Corporation, M2SYS Technology, NEC Corporation, Safran, Apple Inc., Anviz Global., and BioEnable.

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global fingerprint biometrics market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities is provided.

• Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

