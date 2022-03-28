Washing Machine Market Drivers, Restraints, Overview, Merger & Acquisitions and Industry Forecast Analysis By 2028

Reports And Data

Factors driving revenue growth includes increasing adoption of electronic home appliances due to rapid urbanization, economic stability & industrial growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Washing Machine Market report published by Reports and Data is an investigative report that spans over 250+ pages and offers crucial insights about market dynamic, market size, revenue growth, product demand and consumption, trends and patterns, strategic initiatives of the key companies operating in the market, recent technological advancements and products developments, and risks, opportunities, and challenges faced by the players in the market. The report analyzes the historical data and trends to offer updated insights into the opportunities and growth of the market over the coming years.

The industry has been growing steadily over the past decade and CAGR is expected to improve over the forecast period. It is also likely to be one of the industries influencing global revenue generation. Rapidly growing demand, an abundance of raw materials, population growth, financial stability, and product awareness are some of the factors that make progress directly and indirectly in the market.

The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and in accordance with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the revenue growth of the market and consumer demand. The report also provides details about the strategic initiatives taken by the major market players to cater to global consumer demand and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Some of the major players in the global washing machine market are Whirlpool Corporation, Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, Panasonic Corporation, SAMSUNG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Haier Group Corporation, Electrolux AB, Girbau North America, GE Appliances, LG Electronics, AEG, Tecnik, IFB, Baumatic, Kenmore, Fisher & Paykel, Maytag, Zanussi, Sharp Corporation, Hoover Company, ASKO, Dyson, Gorenje, Beko, Amana, Hisense Co. Ltd, Hitachi, Ltd, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, Midea Group, Godrej, Miele & Cie. KG.

The report provides an extensive assessment of the top leading players of the industry and gives valuable insights into the companies controlling the highest share of the overall market. The report further provides details of the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, and brand promotions and products launches, among others. The segment further covers SWOT analysis of each market player and offers key insights into manufacturing and production capacities, product portfolio, market share and revenue growth, and key strategies to help gain an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape.

Market Overview:

Fast-moving consumer goods are also called consumer packaged goods and refer to the products that are in high demand across the globe, sold quickly, and available at cheap prices. Non-durable household goods, packaged foods, toiletries, beverages, over-the-counter medicines, cleaning and laundry products, and less expensive consumer electronics, among others are some major fast-moving consumer goods. COVID-19 pandemic has contributed significantly to the growth of the FMCG industry as it brought forward trends of digitalization and health and environment consciousness. Consumers are looking towards sustainability with increasing focus on the impact of products on the environment and this has led to development of eco-friendly products, manufacturing processes, and packaging. This trend is expected to continue going ahead and significantly drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for convenience foods due to busy lifestyles, growing purchase of healthy food & beverages, and rising focus on improving customer experience through technological advancements and digitalization are some other factors that can drive market growth over the coming years.

The report further offers a comprehensive regional bifurcation of the key regions included in the Washing Machine market along with production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export analysis, revenue contribution, market share and size, and operations of key market players in the region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

• North America

o Canada

o U.S.

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o U.K.

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o U.A.E

o Rest of MEA

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Fully Automatic

• Front-Load

• Top Load

• Semi-Automatic

• Dryers

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Smart Connected

• Conventional

Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Less than 6 kg

• 1-8 kg

• Above 8 kg

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• E-commerce

• Retail Chains

• Direct Sales

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Residential

• Commercial

