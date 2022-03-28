Anonymous Degenz to Launch Positivity-Inspired NFT

The project’s aim is to bridge the general crypto populace and NFT space by depicting degenerate crypto behaviour through non-fungible art.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creators of Anonymous Degenz are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of their uplifting and positivity-inspired NFT project.Anonymous Degenz is a community inspired by positivity with an aim to bridge the general crypto populace and the NFT space by depicting degenerate crypto behaviour through non-fungible art. The project is a hybrid of both positive anonymity (masks) and degeneration in the space (questionable decisions over a period of time).“Our motto here at Anonymous Degenz is ‘embrace the unknown in a space that feels like home,’” says founder of the project, Mr. Peter A. “Oftentimes, anonymity in the crypto space is often looked at with a stigma because of past experiences with scams, etc. But people also need to see the good in having privacy protected in such a novel space - and how important it is that we protect ourselves. As such, we are encouraging people to embrace the unknown and to rise above new challenges they may face in the Metaverse, and in real life, but in a safe space that feels like home.”In addition to empowering people to have an open mindset to face challenges, one of the things that sets Anonymous Degenz apart from other projects is that its artwork is drawn and curated by its resident artist, Victor, who boasts over 15+ years of experience with fine art and a degree in Design. Not only that, but Victor has created over five comics, all drawn by hand on paper – something he will also do for this latest project. Victor has made the pivot to the digital world and is already starting to make a presence in this landscape.The Anonymous Degenz NFT collection offers holders multiple benefits, including:• Commercial rights to exceptional hand-drawn art• Engaging community• Access to an exciting Player vs Player (PVP) game• Mystery boxes• Residual $ADZ tokens• DAO creation• And more!For more information about Anonymous Degenz, and to view its roadmap, please visit www.anondegenz.io or on Twitter @AnonDegenz About Anonymous DegenzAnonymous Degenz was founded in April 2021 by Mr. Peter A, an expert in engineering, Prop Tech, and Web3 services. The company was developed to create real value in an ever-changing and dynamic world.