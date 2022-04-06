Recruiter Insights from Enlow and Associates: Tips for Executives
Recruiter insights from Enlow and Associates: shares tips for executivesSANTA ROSA, CA, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding the right talent for one's agency doesn't have to be an uphill climb. There are many job opportunities for potential employees right now, which means one has to stand out from the rest. A solid benefits plan, competitive pay rates, and plenty of opportunities for their employees to grow within the company will help one build a workforce that allows for success in their industry. At Enlow & Associates, Mark Enlow knows what it takes to recruit top talent and help employees grow into executive roles whenever possible.
The Best Executives Often Come From Within
When one has an employee that has made consistent progress in their goals, one should continue to promote growth for that employee. Once someone is committed to their agency, be sure that they are not working below their talents. This means that one should have strategies to identify goals, review progress towards these goals, and identify employees' strengths on an ongoing basis. At Enlow & Associates, we understand that the best executives are often discovered from their pool of existing employees.
Know What to Look For
If one has just created a new position within their agency, one of the biggest mistakes is having a job description that is void of any real substance. Mark Enlow at Enlow & Associates makes it clear to know what one wants in a potential candidate before they advertise for a new position. Pinpoint the skills the individual would need to have, the education requirements of the job, and any experience one is looking for. The more specific one is in the job listing, the more qualified the job candidates will be.
Focus on an Employee Training Program
A solid employee who is dedicated to their company is an asset one does not want to ignore. Invest time and energy into employees by creating a training program designed to move employees up in the company. As employees learn and get better at their current position, always look for ways to create new opportunities for these successful people. One does not want to lose a great employee because of not giving them a chance to further their career.
As an executive of a company, always look at the current pool of employees to determine who might succeed as a manager, supervisor, or lead. Know one's workers, and clarify the requirements when a new position is open. Job descriptions that are convoluted and encompass too many skills will be ignored by more savvy applicants. Take the time to invest in solid employees and move people up from within.
