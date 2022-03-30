Eric Bitz Explains Why Trading Cards Are Great For Hedging Against Inflation
For a long time, many hobbyists recognized the value of trading cards
— Eric Bitz
Inflation is reaching levels not seen in the United States for decades. Across Europe and much of the rest of the world, inflation rates are also historically high. Right now, taking steps to protect your wealth from inflation could prove vital. That’s why Eric Bitz from BuyNiceCards.com is going to explain why collectors' cards offer a great way to hedge against inflation.
“When inflation is high, money losses value. So a hundred dollars right now might buy a lot less than a hundred dollars a year ago,” Eric Bitz says. “Certainly, many of us have seen that with our grocery bills and the like. Collector’s cards offer tangible, supply-limited assets, and as a result, may help investors hedge against inflation.”
Since the 1970s, most currencies have evolved into “fiat” currencies. This means the currency does not derive its value from an underlying asset, like gold. Instead, currencies trade against each other, helping to set their value. Generally speaking, money supplies increase, meaning more dollars, euros, or whatever other currency are brought into existence over time. This may spur inflation with individual dollars (or euros, etc.) losing value over time.
To hedge against inflation, many investors turn to physical products where supply and production are limited. Gold is a popular asset used to hedge against inflation. There is only so much gold in the world, and while the supply increases as new gold is mined, the gold supply is quite limited. The current global supply of gold would fit into just 4 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
“Trading cards are also limited in supply. There are only so many copies of a particular trading card, say the Michael Jordan 1988 Fournier Estrellas Rules Card,” Eric Bitz notes. “A card company can make new cards for a player, but they can’t make any more of these 1988 Jordan cards.”
Importantly, rare cards today will be rare cards in the future. Sometimes, rare cards are “discovered,” someone may find a rare card being sold at a garage or estate sale, for example. In this sense, the supply can increase and that might impact value. However, you can’t reproduce rare cards, thus the original supply remains limited.
Eric Bitz Notes That Wall Street Investors Are Investing In Collectible Cards
Collector’s cards may gain value over time. Of course, some cards aren’t particularly valuable, while other cards are immensely valuable. A common card for an NBA bench warmer in the 1980s likely won’t be as valuable as a rare Magic Johnson card. Picking the right cards takes expertise, but if you build a great collection, it may gain tremendous value.
In fact, the upside of collector’s cards is now attracting Wall Street investors, helping to drive up prices even further. Some cards have seen their values double or more within a matter of weeks. And with more buyers with access to more money entering the market, values could soar even further.
“For a long time, many hobbyists recognized the value of trading cards,” Eric Bitz points out. “Now, professional investors are getting in on the action as well, and that could transform the industry.”
