Arrests Made in Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce arrests have been made in offenses that occurred in the Second District.

Robbery (Snatch)

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at approximately 4:58 pm the suspects approached the victim in the 5000 block of 41st Street, Northwest. The suspects snatched the victim’s property and fled the scene. CCN 22-040-365

Attempt Robbery (Snatch)

On Thursday, March 24, 2022, at approximately 9:04 pm the suspects approached the victims in the 3700 block of Albemarle Street, Northwest. One of the suspects attempted to snatch property from one of the victims. The suspects fled without obtaining any property. CCN 22-040-999

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

On Friday, March 25, 2022, at approximately 3:27 pm the suspects were driving a vehicle that was reported stolen at the intersection of 40th and Brandywine Street, Northwest. Responding officers apprehended the suspects.

CCN 22-041-378

On Friday, March 25, 2022, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC and a 17 year-old juvenile male of District Heights, MD, were arrested and charged with the above offenses.

###