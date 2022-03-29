Banzai Names Industry Standout Scott Bartlett as New General Manager of Demio
Leading webinar platform welcomes a GM tasked with finding new market opportunities and growing the company’s ongoing, happy customer base.
Scott has an extraordinary track record of creating market-leading products, and he will guide Demio on its path to becoming the leading virtual event platform for marketers.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banzai, a giant in the Engagement Marketing arena, has hired a new General Manager for their top-rated webinar company, Demio. At his new post, Scott Bartlett will focus on increasing revenue by developing long-term marketing strategies that identify and mature fresh opportunities for growth. Bartlett brings his extensive experience in marketing, sales, and product management, garnered in coveted leadership positions at MRI Software, Accruent, InEight, Oracle, and Microsoft. In addition to these high-level roles, he’s worked in the real estate, engineering & construction, and oil and gas industries. Bartlett had the privilege of furthering his experience internationally by living and working in Brazil, Venezuela, and Switzerland.
— Joe Davy, CEO of Banzai
Asked about his position at the helm of the award-winning, no-download webinar platform, the new GM said, “Bar none, Demio gives our customers and their audiences an engaging experience that outranks the outdated webinar platforms on the market. With the ability to engage prospects, partners, and customers in real-time, build relationships, track engagement, and measure ROI, Demio is unmatched. I’m excited to continue to address customer needs and deliver on our strong value proposition.”
Joe Davy, the CEO of Banzai, added, “Demio has seen tremendous growth over the past two years as virtual event marketing has become essential for companies of all sizes. Scott has an extraordinary track record of creating market-leading products, and he will guide Demio on its path to becoming the leading virtual event platform for marketers. We’re very happy to have him on board.”
For more information, visit https://www.banzai.io.
About Banzai:
Banzai is a leading enterprise SaaS provider of Engagement Marketing solutions for virtual events. On a mission to make marketing more human, the company makes it easy for marketers to drive and track ROI on virtual events by targeting new audiences and deepening these relationships. To that end, Banzai covers a wide array of marketing event products. Banzai customers include Argyle, HubSpot, Nutshell, and ActiveCampaign, among numerous others.
Ashley Levesque
Banzai
+1 206-414-1777
press@banzai.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn