Syrian War Survivor & Medical Ph.D. Holder Usama Dabbas Uses His Weight Loss Journey To Inspire Others To Live Healthily
A new website funnels visitors to a Facebook group where free tips and live training are shared on the most effective weight loss practices.
At Unleashed Warriors, we help you discover your true warrior potential and guide you to paths that help you to make use of it.”BERLIN, GERMANY, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syrian war survivor and medical Ph.D. holder, Usama Dabbas, is delighted to announce the launch of his website Unleashed Warriors. The site helps those who are struggling with maintaining a healthy lifestyle. For a one-on-one approach, through the site, Dabbas directs visitors to his Facebook group, where he provides tips and live training on the most effective weight loss practices.
Having found his niche as a fitness expert, Dabbas is a fighter and survivor who escaped the gruesome Syrian civil war after spending five years stuck in the carnage and destruction. To that end, he understands the difficulties involved in maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle. He was also locked in the throes of depression because of his unhealthy weight.
He said about his mission, “At Unleashed Warriors, we help you discover your true warrior potential and guide you to paths that help you to make use of it. We believe that an individual's happiness depends on self-satisfaction, self-love, and self-contentment; not on society's beliefs or how they want us to be programmed.”
Putting his focus and determination to good use, Dabbas discovered the most effective exercises and tips for shedding excess weight and has lost over 16 kilos (35 pounds) himself before setting out to help others do the same.
Unleashed Warriors creates custom weight-loss and self-development programs tailored to the unique physique, health habits, and lifestyle choices of many varied clients. Using a personalized approach, Dabbas pairs proper medical knowledge and effective mind training techniques to offer thoughtful and deeply impactful solutions.
Lessons range from tips on losing weight without losing muscle to mindset and health shifts that will lead to weight loss and improve blood sugar levels, cholesterol, blood pressure, PCOS, mental clarity, energy levels, and mood.
The health and fitness expert is currently rounding up his Ph.D. in Biomedical research with 12 years of experience in the field. His commitment is to continue helping people create the life they've always dreamed of by first changing their mindset and helping them get into the best shape of their lives.
For more information regarding his services or specific details on joining the Unleashed Warriors community, please visit the brand's website or reach out to Dabbas via the contact info below.
