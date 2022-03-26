Dr. Wesam Basindawa works to expose the Houthis' atrocities against women and children.

Dr. Wesam Basindawa, together with Manel Msalmi, managed to organize a conference in the European Parliament on the atrocities committed by the Houthis in Yemen.

The Houthis must immediately cease physical and sexual abuse of women and children, child army recruitment, and brutality against minorities.” — Dr. Wesam Basindawa

BRUSSELS, UNITED STATES OF BELGIUM, March 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An international symposium titled "Human rights violations in Yemen" was hosted by MEP (Member of European Parliament) Martusciello and conducted by Manel Msalmi, MEP's foreign Affairs adviser, on March 23rd in the European Parliament. The conference welcomed as a guest speaker Dr. Wesam Basindawa, the leader of the Yemeni Coalition of Independent Women, who travelled to Brussels to share her expertise of the situation in Yemen with MEPs and EU institutions.

Burning African refugees

As a member of the Committee on Women's Rights and Gender Equality, MEP Isabella Tovaglieri was the first to speak, emphasizing that women are the most affected and vulnerable group in conflict zones, and that there is a need to protect these women from rape, kidnapping, forced marriage, and poverty. Europe should assist women in conflict resolution and peacebuilding. MEP Luisa Regimenti talked on physical and psychological abuse against women, as well as the need of working on psychological assistance and assisting victims of Houthis crimes and violence in overcoming the tragedies they have experienced. MEP Czarneki referred to the atrocities perpetrated by the Houthis, who mostly targeted people in terrorist strikes in Maarib and AlThwara hospital. He also claimed that the Houthi militia burned African refugees as a kind of genocide.

Diplomatic efforts

Dr. Wesam Basindawa applauded the European Union Resolution No. 420/2022, which includes the Houthi organization among those subject to sanctions for endangering Yemen's peace, security, and stability." She detailed all the atrocities done by the Houthis against women and children, including physical and sexual abuse, child recruitment, and the use of violence against minorities. MEP Adinolfi, a member of the Committee on Women's Rights and Gender Equality, emphasized the need of supporting women, particularly teachers, intellectuals, and journalists, who are working hard to raise awareness about Yemen's humanitarian catastrophe. MEP Gianna Gancia emphasized that the war has created a dangerous scenario for women and girls, adding that "Since the conflict's inception seven years ago, the European Union has undertaken diplomatic efforts and offered financial help to Yemen via humanitarian aid and development. Unfortunately, the recent Ansar Allah assaults have shown how difficult the situation is ".

Fight Impunity

Alessandra Illuticini, president of Progetto Donna 2021, spoke about the crimes committed against women in Houthi-controlled regions, such as forced Niqabs, child marriage, honour murders, and domestic abuse. She emphasized the need of collaborating closely with the UN and human rights groups to empower and protect women, as well as to support their battle for their rights. MEP Vuolo said that "Yemen continues to be one of the world's most dire humanitarian disasters. Yemen's conflict continues to threaten people, cause displacement, and wreak havoc on civilian facilities such as hospitals and schools ".. Mrs. Simona Russo, coordinator of the "Fight Impunity group," said that Yemen's humanitarian catastrophe is the worst in the world and that we must not ignore Yemen. MEP Martusciello, the MEP host reminded us that he has been working on this issue for more than three years and that he has raised awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, most recently in the plenary session through a parliamentary question about minorities and violence against women in Yemen by Houthi militias. Thanks to his ongoing efforts, he and his MEP colleagues drafted a letter to Joseph Borrell highlighting the necessity to classify the Houthis as a terrorist organization by demonstrating the persecution of people.

Friendship group

MEP Bonfrisco concluded by adding that we need to empower women peace builders and assist them in establishing conversation between Yemen's various groups. Women should play an active role in Yemen's peace talks. The moderator finished the event by stating that the EU, as a peace player, should collaborate closely with Yemeni civil society organizations to promote female leaders. The meeting resulted in the formation of a Friendship group that carefully monitors the humanitarian situation in Yemen and supports civil society organizations, particularly those led by women.